2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Portimao this weekend for the start of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Portuguese Grand Prix.
After a long wait, the 2023 MotoGP campaign will get underway at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on March 24-25. Ducati is the favourite for the championship on the back of a strong run in pre-season testing, as it looks to defend the title it won last year with Francesco Bagnaia.
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CET/CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:45
|
N/A
|
11:45
|
06:45
|
03:45
|
21:45
|
19:45
|
16:15
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
N/A
|16:00
|
11:00
|
08:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|10:10
|N/A
|11:10
|
06:10
|
03:10
|21:10
|
19:10
|15:40
|
Qualifying
|10:50
|N/A
|11:50
|
06:50
|
03:50
|
21:50
|
19:50
|16:20
|
Sprint
|
15:00
|
N/A
|16:00
|
11:00
|
08:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|
20:30
|
Warm up
|
08:45
|
09:45
|10:45
|
04:45
|01:45
|
19:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|06:00
|
00:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
Please note daylight saving will start in the UK on Sunday at 1am and in Europe on Sunday at 2:00am, with clocks moving forward an hour.
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 24th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT
Saturday 25th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 GMT
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 GMT
- Sprint: 15:00 GMT
Sunday 26th March 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 24th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET
Saturday 25th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CET
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET
- Sprint: 16:00 CET
Sunday 26th March 2023
- Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 24th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 ET / 03:45 - 04:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 25th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:10 - 06:40 ET / 03:10 - 03:40 PT
- Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET / 03:50 - 04:30 PT
- Sprint: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
Sunday 26th March 2023
- Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 24th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 AEDT
Saturday 25th March 2023
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT
- Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 AEDT
Sunday 26th March 2023
- Sprint: 02:00 AEDT
- Warm-up: 19:45 - 19:55 AEDT
Monday 27th March 2023
- Race: 00:00 AEDT
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 24th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST
Saturday 25th March 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 JST
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST
Sunday 26th March 2023
- Sprint: 00:00 JST
- Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 24th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 17:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 25th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 15:40 - 16:10 IST
- Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST
- Sprint: 20:30
Sunday 26th March 2023
- Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Yamaha “still far away” from what it needs from 2023 MotoGP engine
Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch
Latest news
Button on NASCAR learning curve: "I forgot how to start the car"
Button on NASCAR learning curve: "I forgot how to start the car" Button on NASCAR learning curve: "I forgot how to start the car"
MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash
MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash
MotoGP riders critical of track safety after Pol Espargaro crash
MotoGP riders critical of track safety after Pol Espargaro crash MotoGP riders critical of track safety after Pol Espargaro crash
Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal
Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal Mahindra explains suspension issues which caused Cape Town Formula E withdrawal
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.