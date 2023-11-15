2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Losail this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.
With just two races to go, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by 14 points from Pramac rival Jorge Martin. Those two riders are the only ones now in the hunt for the title, with Marco Bezzecchi dropping out in Malaysia last weekend.
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
12:45
|
13:45
|
07:45
|
04:45
|
23:45
|
21:45
|
18:15
|
FP2
|
17:00
|18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
FP3
|12:00
|13:00
|
07:00
|
04:00
|23:00
|
21:00
|17:30
|
Qualifying
|12:40
|13:40
|
07:40
|
04:40
|
23:40
|
21:40
|18:10
|
Sprint
|17:00
|18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|
22:30
|
Warm up
|
12:40
|13:40
|
07:40
|04:40
|
23:40
|
21:40
|
18:10
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Qatar
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 15:30 local time
- Qualifying: 15:40 - 16:20 local time
- Sprint: 20:00 local time
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Warm up: 15:40 - 15:50 local time
- Race: 20:00 local time
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 12:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 12:40 - 13:20 GMT
- Sprint: 17:00 GMT
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Warm up: 12:40 - 12:50 GMT
- Race: 17:00 GMT
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 13:30 CET
- Qualifying: 13:40 - 14:20 CET
- Sprint: 181:00 CET
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Warm up: 13:40 - 13:50 CET
- Race: 18:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:45 - 08:30 ET / 04:45 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 ET / 09:00 - 10:00 PT
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 07:30 ET / 04:00 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 07:40 - 08:20 ET / 04:40 - 05:20 PT
- Sprint: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 ET / 04:40 - 04:50 PT
- Race: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 AEDT
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 23:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 23:40 - 00:20 AEDT
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Sprint: 04:00 AEDT
- Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 AEDT
Monday 20th November 2023
- Race: 04:00 AEDT
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 JST
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 21:30 JST
- Qualifying: 21:40 - 22:20 JST
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Sprint: 02:00 JST
- Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:50 JST
Monday 20th November 2023
- Race: 02:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:15 - 18:45 IST
- Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:00 IST
- Qualifying: 18:10 - 18:50 IST
- Sprint: 22:30 IST
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Warm-up: 18:10 - 18:20 IST
- Race: 22:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
