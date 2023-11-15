2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

With just two races to go, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by 14 points from Pramac rival Jorge Martin. Those two riders are the only ones now in the hunt for the title, with Marco Bezzecchi dropping out in Malaysia last weekend.

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 12:45 13:45 07:45 04:45 23:45 21:45 18:15 FP2 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 23:00 21:00 17:30 Qualifying 12:40 13:40 07:40 04:40 23:40 21:40 18:10 Sprint 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Warm up 12:40 13:40 07:40 04:40 23:40 21:40 18:10 Race 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Qatar

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 15:30 local time

Qualifying: 15:40 - 16:20 local time

Sprint: 20:00 local time

Sunday 19th November 2023

Warm up: 15:40 - 15:50 local time

Race: 20:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 12:30 GMT

Qualifying: 12:40 - 13:20 GMT

Sprint: 17:00 GMT

Sunday 19th November 2023

Warm up: 12:40 - 12:50 GMT

Race: 17:00 GMT

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 13:30 CET

Qualifying: 13:40 - 14:20 CET

Sprint: 181:00 CET

Sunday 19th November 2023

Warm up: 13:40 - 13:50 CET

Race: 18:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 07:45 - 08:30 ET / 04:45 - 05:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 ET / 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 07:30 ET / 04:00 - 04:30 PT

Qualifying: 07:40 - 08:20 ET / 04:40 - 05:20 PT

Sprint: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

Sunday 19th November 2023

Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 ET / 04:40 - 04:50 PT

Race: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 AEDT

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 23:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 23:40 - 00:20 AEDT

Sunday 19th November 2023

Sprint: 04:00 AEDT

Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 AEDT

Monday 20th November 2023

Race: 04:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 JST

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 21:30 JST

Qualifying: 21:40 - 22:20 JST

Sunday 19th November 2023

Sprint: 02:00 JST

Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:50 JST

Monday 20th November 2023

Race: 02:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:15 - 18:45 IST

Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:00 IST

Qualifying: 18:10 - 18:50 IST

Sprint: 22:30 IST

Sunday 19th November 2023

Warm-up: 18:10 - 18:20 IST

Race: 22:30 IST

Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.