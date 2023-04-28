2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Marco Bezzecchi leads the standings from reigning championship Francesco Bagnaia, with Alex Rins moving up to third place following his shock win at Austin a fortnight ago.

Marc Marquez will miss his home event as he continues to recover from the thumb injury he sustained at Portimao last month. His place at the Honda factory team will be taken by World Superbike racer Iker Lecuona.

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 30th April 2023

Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST

Race: 14:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 29th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET

Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 30th April 2023

Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST

Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 29th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 30th April 2023

Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 30th April 2023

Warm-up: 18:45 - 18:55 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 30th April 2023

Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST

Race: 22:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 28th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 29th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 30th April 2023

Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.