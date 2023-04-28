Subscribe
Previous / Bagnaia says his MotoGP crashes have nothing to do with pressure of leading Next / MotoGP Spanish GP: Pedrosa leads FP1 on wildcard return with KTM
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Jerez this weekend for the fourth round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Marco Bezzecchi leads the standings from reigning championship Francesco Bagnaia, with Alex Rins moving up to third place following his shock win at Austin a fortnight ago.

Marc Marquez will miss his home event as he continues to recover from the thumb injury he sustained at Portimao last month. His place at the Honda factory team will be taken by World Superbike racer Iker Lecuona.

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

 08:10 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

 08:50 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

08:45

09:45

 10:45

04:45

 01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST
  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
  • Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST
  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40  ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT
  • Race:  09:00 ET /  06:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST 

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST 
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Warm-up: 18:45 - 18:55 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST
  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 28th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 29th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 30th April 2023

  • Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST
  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Bagnaia says his MotoGP crashes have nothing to do with pressure of leading

MotoGP Spanish GP: Pedrosa leads FP1 on wildcard return with KTM
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Azerbaijan GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Azerbaijan GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel Azerbaijan GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off Grosjean seeing effort from he and Andretti team paying off

F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint

F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint F1 results: Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP sprint

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

WRC WRC

Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour Meeke wins on rally return in Craig Breen’s honour

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year IndyCar Barber: Grosjean wins his second pole of the year

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe