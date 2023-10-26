2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Just 27 points separate Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin at the top of the standings as MotoGP returns to the Buriram International Circuit on October 27-29.

Last year's race was won by Miguel Oliveira on the KTM, with then-factory Ducati duo Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia joining him on the podium.

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 03:45 04:45 05:45 23:45 20:45 14:45 12:45 09:15 FP2 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 FP3 03:10 04:10 05:10 23:10 20:10 14:10 12:10 08:40 Qualifying 03:50 04:50 05:50 23:50 20:50 14:50 12:50 09:20 Sprint 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 Warm up 03:40 - 04:40 23:40 20:40 14:40 12:40 09:10 Race 08:00 - 09:00 04:00 01:00 19:00 17:00 13:30

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Thailand

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 29th October 2023

Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 BST

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 BST

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 BST

Sprint: 09:00 BST

Sunday 29th October 2023

Warm up: 03:40 - 04:40 GMT

Race: 08:00 GMT

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 CET

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 CET

Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 CET

Sprint: 10:10 CET

Sunday 29th October 2023

Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CET

Race: 09:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 26th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 ET / 20:45 - 21:30 PT

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 ET / 01:00 - 2:00 PT

Free Practice 3: 23:10 - 23:40 ET / 20:10 - 20:40 PT

Qualifying: 23:50 - 00:30 ET / 20:50 - 21:30 PT

Saturday 28th October 2023

Sprint: 04:00 ET / 01:00 PT

Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 ET / 20:40 - 20:50 PT

Sunday 29th October 2023

Race: 04:00 ET / 01:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT

Sprint: 19:00 AEDT

Sunday 29th October 2023

Warm-up: 14:40 - 14:50 AEDT

Race: 19:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 JST

Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST

Sprint: 17:00 JST

Sunday 29th October 2023

Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 JST

Race: 17:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 27th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 10:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Saturday 28th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 08:40 - 09:10 IST

Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST

Sprint: 13:30 IST

Sunday 29th October 2023

Warm-up: 09:10 - 09:20 IST

Race: 13:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Thailand MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.