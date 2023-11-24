2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The MotoGP title fight will be decided this weekend, as Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin blow horns in Valencia.

Defending champion and factory Ducati rider Bagnaia sits 21 points clear of Martin and could wrap up the title as early as Saturday's sprint.

2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 20:45 18:45 15:15 FP2 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 20:10 18:10 14:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 20:50 18:50 15:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Warm up 09:40 10:40 04:40 01:40 20:40 18:40 15:10 Race 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.