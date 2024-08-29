All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP Aragon GP

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Spain this weekend for the 12th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Aragon Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by five points after outduelling Pramac rival Jorge Martin for victory in Austria a fortnight ago.

They will now battle for glory at Aragon, which is returning to the calendar this year after being absent from the 2023 schedule.

The last edition of the Aragon GP was won by Bagnaia's current team-mate Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati, while Marc Marquez remains the most successful rider at the venue with six premier class successes on the Honda.

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:10

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

08:50

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
  • Sprint: 15:00 BST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:00 CEST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
  • Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Sprint: 00:00 AEST
  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST 

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
  • Sprint: 19:30 IST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Brno to return to the MotoGP calendar in 2025
Next article LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Dutch GP
2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025

How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025
Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona

Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona
Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP

Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP
NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia