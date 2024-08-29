2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Spain this weekend for the 12th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Aragon Grand Prix.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by five points after outduelling Pramac rival Jorge Martin for victory in Austria a fortnight ago.
They will now battle for glory at Aragon, which is returning to the calendar this year after being absent from the 2023 schedule.
The last edition of the Aragon GP was won by Bagnaia's current team-mate Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati, while Marc Marquez remains the most successful rider at the venue with six premier class successes on the Honda.
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|
08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:40
|
08:40
|09:40
|
03:40
|00:40
|
17:40
|
16:40
|
13:10
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 30th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Saturday 31st August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
- Sprint: 15:00 BST
Sunday 1st September 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 30th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Saturday 31st August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST
- Sprint: 16:00 CEST
Sunday 1st September 2024
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 30th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 31st August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
- Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
- Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Sunday 1st September 2024
- Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 30th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST
Saturday 31st August 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST
Sunday 1st September 2024
- Sprint: 00:00 AEST
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 30th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Saturday 31st August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
- Sprint: 23:00 JST
Sunday 1st September 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 30th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 31st August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST
- Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
- Sprint: 19:30 IST
Sunday 1st September 2024
- Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
