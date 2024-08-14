2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Spielberg this weekend for the 11th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pramac's Jorge Martin wrest back the lead in the championship at Silverstone a fortnight ago, but only sits three points clear of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.
British GP winner Enea Bastianini is now up to third in the standings, 49 points of Martin. The next few rounds will give a clear indication as to whether he can mount a serious title challenge.
2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|
08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:40
|
08:40
|09:40
|
03:40
|00:40
|
17:40
|
16:40
|
13:10
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 16th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Saturday 17th August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
- Sprint: 15:00 BST
Sunday 18th August 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 16th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Saturday 17th August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST
- Sprint: 16:00 CEST
Sunday 18th August 2024
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 16th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 17th August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
- Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
- Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Sunday 18th August 2024
- Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 16th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST
Saturday 17th August 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST
Sunday 18th August 2024
- Sprint: 00:00 AEST
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 16th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Saturday 17th August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
- Sprint: 23:00 JST
Sunday 18th August 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 16th August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 17th August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST
- Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
- Sprint: 19:30 IST
Sunday 18th August 2024
- Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
