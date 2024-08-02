All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
MotoGP British GP

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Silverstone this weekend for the 10th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After a three-week summer break, MotoGP returns to action in the UK, where the series will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. All 11 teams will be taking part in Sunday's race with special retro liveries to honour their history as well as of MotoGP itself.

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:45

10:45

11:45

05:45

02:45

19:45

18:45

15:15

FP2

14:00

15:00

 16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

09:10

 10:10 11:10

05:10

02:10

 19:10

18:10

 14:40

Qualifying

09:50

 10:50 11:50

05:50

02:50

19:50

18:50

 15:20

Sprint

14:00

 15:00 16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Warm up

08:40

09:40

 10:40

04:40

 01:40

18:40

17:40

14:10

Race

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 2nd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
  • Sprint: 15:00 BST

Sunday 4th August 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 2nd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:00 CEST

Sunday 4th August 2024

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 2nd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 3rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
  • Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Sunday 4th August 2024

  • Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST

Sunday 4th August 2024

  • Sprint: 00:00 AEST
  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST 

Saturday 3rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 4th August 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 2nd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 3rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
  • Sprint: 19:30 IST

Sunday 4th August 2024

  • Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP British GP: Martin leads Aprilia duo in opening practice

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

MotoGP
British GP
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash
Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

MotoGP
British GP
Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars
IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice

IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Road America
IMSA Road America: Acura fastest from BMW in first practice
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia