2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Silverstone this weekend for the 10th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 British Grand Prix.
After a three-week summer break, MotoGP returns to action in the UK, where the series will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. All 11 teams will be taking part in Sunday's race with special retro liveries to honour their history as well as of MotoGP itself.
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 2nd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Saturday 3rd August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
- Sprint: 15:00 BST
Sunday 4th August 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 2nd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Saturday 3rd August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST
- Sprint: 16:00 CEST
Sunday 4th August 2024
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 2nd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 3rd August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
- Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
- Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Sunday 4th August 2024
- Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 2nd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST
Saturday 3rd August 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST
Sunday 4th August 2024
- Sprint: 00:00 AEST
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 2nd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Saturday 3rd August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
- Sprint: 23:00 JST
Sunday 4th August 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 2nd August 2024
- Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 3rd August 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST
- Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
- Sprint: 19:30 IST
Sunday 4th August 2024
- Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the British MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
