2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP remains in Misano this weekend for the 14th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sunday's race will run an hour earlier than usual to avoid a clash with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship on 312 points, seven clear of factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.
2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|
08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
06:40
|
07:40
|08:40
|
02:40
|23:40
|
16:40
|
15:40
|
12:10
|
Race
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
07:00
|04:00
|
21:00
|
20:00
|16:30
2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Warm up: 07:40 - 07:50 BST
- Race: 12:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 CEST
- Race: 13:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
- Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 PT
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Warm-up: 02:40 - 02:50 ET
- Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 AEST
- Race: 21:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 JST
- Race: 20:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 20th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 21st September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 22nd September 2024
- Warm-up: 12:10 - 12:20 IST
- Race: 16:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Alex Bowman leads Hendrick 1-2-3 in NASCAR Cup qualifying at Bristol
Daniel Ricciardo wants to try NASCAR, MotoGP, Supercars
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
LaJoie and Haley to swap rides after Bristol in unusual NASCAR Cup move
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments