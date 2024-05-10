All Series
MotoGP French GP

2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Le Mans this weekend for the fifth round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 French Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac rider Jorge Martin leads the standings on 92 points, with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia sitting 17 points behind in second on the factory Ducati following his victory in Spain a fortnight ago.

Bagnaia's team-mate Enea Bastianini holds third place, with GasGas's Pedro Acosta the lead non-Ducati rider in fourth.

2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:10

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

08:50

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

23:40

13:10

Race

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 10th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 11th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 12th May 2024

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 10th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 11th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 12th May 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 10th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 11th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 12th May 2024

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 10th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 11th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 12th May 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 10th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 11th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 12th May 2024

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 10th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 11th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 12th May 2024

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the French MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

