2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Miguel Oliveira won the inaugural Indonesian GP for KTM in 2022, while last year's race was won by Francesco Bagnaia on the Ducati after long-time leader Jorge Martin crashed out.

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 02:45 03:45 04:45 22:45 19:45 12:45 11:45 08:15 FP2 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30 FP3 02:10 03:10 04:10 22:10 19:10 12:10 11:10 07:40 Qualifying 02:50 03:50 04:50 22:50 19:50 12:50 11:50 08:20 Sprint 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30 Warm up 02:40 03:40 04:40 22:40 19:40 12:40 11:40 08:10 Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Indonesia

Friday 27th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 28th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 29th September 2024

Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 27th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 BST

Saturday 28th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 BST

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST

Sprint: 08:00 BST

Sunday 29th September 2024

Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST

Race: 08:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 27th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CEST

Saturday 28th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 CEST

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CEST

Sprint: 09:00 CEST

Sunday 29th September 2024

Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST

Race: 09:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 26th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 ET / 19:45 - 20:30 PT

Friday 27th September 2024

Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 ET / 00:00 - 01:00 PT

Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 ET / 19:10 - 19:40 PT

Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET / 19:50 - 20:30 PT

Saturday 28th September 2024

Sprint: 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT

Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 PT

Sunday 29th September 2024

Warm-up: 02:40 - 02:50 ET

Race: 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 27th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST

Saturday 28th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 AEST

Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 AEST

Sprint: 17:00 AEST

Sunday 29th September 2024

Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 AEST

Race: 17:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 27th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST

Saturday 28th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 12:40 JST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST

Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 29th September 2024

Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST

Race: 16:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 27th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 28th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST

Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST

Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 29th September 2024

Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST

Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Indonesian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.