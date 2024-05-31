2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Pramac rider Jorge Martin leads the championship on 155 points heading to Ducati's home race, with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia his closest challenger on 116 points.

Gresini's Marc Marquez sits only two points further adrift in third, despite racing on a year-old bike.

2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 23:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 31st May 2024

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 1st June 2024

Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 2nd June 2024

Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 31st May 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 1st June 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd June 2024

Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 31st May 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 1st June 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 2nd June 2024

Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 31st May 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 1st June 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 2nd June 2024

Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 31st May 2024

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 1st June 2024

Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 2nd June 2024

Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 31st May 2024

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 1st June 2024

Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 2nd June 2024

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Italian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.