2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Mugello this weekend for the seventh round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pramac rider Jorge Martin leads the championship on 155 points heading to Ducati's home race, with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia his closest challenger on 116 points.
Gresini's Marc Marquez sits only two points further adrift in third, despite racing on a year-old bike.
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|
08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:40
|
08:40
|09:40
|
03:40
|00:40
|
17:40
|
23:40
|
13:10
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 31st May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 1st June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 2nd June 2024
- Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 31st May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Saturday 1st June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 2nd June 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 31st May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 1st June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 2nd June 2024
- Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 31st May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 1st June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 2nd June 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 31st May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 1st June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 2nd June 2024
- Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 31st May 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 1st June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 2nd June 2024
- Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Italian MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
IMSA Detroit: Porsche 1-2 in GTP qualifying, Corvette sweeps GTD Pro
IndyCar Detroit: Palou leads O'Ward in opening practice
Isle of Man TT 2024: Hickman smashes 134mph barrier as practice week ends
Ferrari technical director targeted by Aston Martin for F1 switch
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments