2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati has won the last two editions of the Japanese GP, with then-factory rider Jack Miller triumphing in 2022 and Jorge Martin taking the top spot last year for Pramac.

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

Local time Your time Event Date Japanese GP Japanese GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Japanese GP - PRACTICE Japanese GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 Japanese GP - QUALIFYING 1 Japanese GP - QUALIFYING 2 Japanese GP - SPRINT Japanese GP - WARM UP Japanese GP - Race

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 01:45 02:45 03:45 21:45 18:45 11:45 10:45 07:15 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 01:10 02:10 03:10 21:10 18:10 11:10 10:10 06:40 Qualifying 01:50 02:50 03:50 21:50 18:50 11:50 10:50 07:20 Sprint 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Warm up 00:40 01:40 02:40 20:40 17:40 11:40 09:40 06:10 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 4th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 5th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 03:10 BST

Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 BST

Sprint: 07:00 BST

Sunday 6th October 2024

Warm up: 01:40 - 01:50 BST

Race: 06:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 4th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Saturday 5th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CEST

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CEST

Sprint: 08:00 CEST

Sunday 6th October 2024

Warm up: 02:40 - 02:50 CEST

Race: 07:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 3rd October 2024

Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 ET

Friday 4th October 2024

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 21:40 ET

Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 ET

Saturday 5th October 2024

Sprint: 02:00 ET

Warm-up: 20:40 - 21:50 ET

Sunday 6th October 2024

Race: 01:00 ET

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 3rd October 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 4th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT

Sprint: 23:00 PT

Saturday 5th October 2024

Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 PT

Race: 22:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Saturday 5th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 AEST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 AEST

Sprint: 16:00 AEST

Sunday 6th October 2024

Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 AEDT

Race: 16:00 AEDT

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 4th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Saturday 5th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 JST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 JST

Sprint: 15:00 JST

Sunday 6th October 2024

Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 JST

Race: 14:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 07:15 - 08:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 5th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 06:40 - 07:10 IST

Qualifying: 07:20 - 08:00 IST

Sprint: 11:30 IST

Sunday 6th October 2024

Warm-up: 06:10 - 06:20 IST

Race: 10:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Japanese Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites