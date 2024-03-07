2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Losail this weekend for the start of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Qatar will host the season-opening round of MotoGP again this year, having been placed at the back-end of the 2023 campaign to allow for the track to be resurfaced.
Ducati looks like the favourite for victory at the Losail International Circuit, given the strong form it enjoyed in pre-season testing in both Malaysia and the same Qatari venue.
Marc Marquez will gather a lot of attention too, as he makes his first competitive outing with the Italian marque after leaving Honda with a year remaining on his contract.
2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
local time
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
15:45
|
12:45
|
13:45
|
07:45
|
04:45
|
23:45
|
21:45
|
18:15
|
FP2
|
20:00
|
17:00
|18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
FP3
|14:00
|11:00
|12:00
|
06:00
|
03:00
|22:00
|
20:00
|16:30
|
Qualifying
|14:40
|11:40
|12:40
|
06:40
|
03:40
|
22:40
|
20:40
|17:10
|
Sprint
|19:00
|16:00
|17:00
|
11:00
|
08:00
|
03:00¹
|
01:00¹
|
21:30
|
Warm up
|
15:40
|
12:40
|13:40
|
07:40
|04:40
|
23:40
|
21:40
|
18:10
|
Race
|
20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Qatar
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 14:30 local time
- Qualifying: 14:40 - 15:20 local time
- Sprint: 19:00 local time
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Warm up: 15:40 - 15:50 local time
- Race: 20:00 local time
2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 11:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 11:40 - 12:10 GMT
- Sprint: 16:00 GMT
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Warm up: 12:40 - 12:50 GMT
- Race: 17:00 GMT
2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 12:30 CET
- Qualifying: 12:40 - 13:20 CET
- Sprint: 17:00 CET
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Warm up: 13:40 - 13:50 CET
- Race: 18:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:45 - 08:30 ET / 04:45 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 ET / 09:00 - 10:00 PT
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 06:30 ET / 03:00 - 03:30 PT
- Qualifying: 06:40 - 06:50 ET / 03:40 - 04:20 PT
- Sprint: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 ET / 04:40 - 04:50 PT
- Race: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 AEDT
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 22:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 22:40 - 23:20 AEDT
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Sprint: 03:00 AEDT
- Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 AEDT
Monday 11th March 2024
- Race: 04:00 AEDT
2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 JST
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 20:40 - 21:20 JST
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Sprint: 01:00 JST
- Warm-up: 21:40 - 21:50 JST
Monday 11th March 2024
- Race: 02:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:15 - 19:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 17:10 - 17:50 IST
- Sprint: 21:30 IST
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Warm-up: 18:10 - 18:20 IST
- Race: 22:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
What we learned from Thursday F1 practice at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Hamilton warned, Mercedes fined for impeding in Saudi F1 practice
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments