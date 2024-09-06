All Series

MotoGP San Marino GP

2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Misano this weekend for the 13th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 San Marino Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship by 23 points heading into the first of the two races at Misano after factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia retired from the Aragon Grand Prix in a collision with Alex Marquez.

Marc Marquez is back in third place in the championship following his impressive comeback win in Aragon on the Gresini GP23.

2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:10

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

08:50

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 6th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 7th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
  • Sprint: 15:00 BST

Sunday 8th September 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 6th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 7th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:00 CEST

Sunday 8th September 2024

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 6th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 7th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
  • Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Sunday 8th September 2024

  • Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 6th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST

Saturday 7th September 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST

Sunday 8th September 2024

  • Sprint: 00:00 AEST
  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 6th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST 

Saturday 7th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
  • Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 8th September 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 6th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 7th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
  • Sprint: 19:30 IST

Sunday 8th September 2024

  • Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the San Marino MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

