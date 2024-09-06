2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Misano this weekend for the 13th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 San Marino Grand Prix.
Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship by 23 points heading into the first of the two races at Misano after factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia retired from the Aragon Grand Prix in a collision with Alex Marquez.
Marc Marquez is back in third place in the championship following his impressive comeback win in Aragon on the Gresini GP23.
2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|
08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:40
|
08:40
|09:40
|
03:40
|00:40
|
17:40
|
16:40
|
13:10
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 6th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Saturday 7th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
- Sprint: 15:00 BST
Sunday 8th September 2024
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 6th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Saturday 7th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CEST
- Sprint: 16:00 CEST
Sunday 8th September 2024
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 6th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 7th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
- Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
- Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Sunday 8th September 2024
- Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 01:40 - 01:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 6th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST
Saturday 7th September 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST
Sunday 8th September 2024
- Sprint: 00:00 AEST
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 6th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Saturday 7th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
- Sprint: 23:00 JST
Sunday 8th September 2024
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 6th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 7th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST
- Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
- Sprint: 19:30 IST
Sunday 8th September 2024
- Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the San Marino MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
