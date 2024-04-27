All Series
MotoGP Spanish GP

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Jerez this weekend for the fourth round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship on 80 points as MotoGP makes its first visit of 2024 to Spain, with Ducati rider Enea Bastianini his closest rival on 59 points.

Victory in the Americas Grand Prix has promoted Aprilia's Maverick Vinales to third in the standings, 24 points behind Martin.

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:10

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

08:50

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

23:40

13:10

Race

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Spanish MotoGP - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati

1'46.773

149.127
2 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati

+0.271

1'47.044

148.750
3 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati

+0.608

1'47.381

148.283
4 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+0.957

1'47.730

147.802
5 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+1.005

1'47.778

147.737
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+1.067

1'47.840

147.652
7 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati

+1.189

1'47.962

147.485
8 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati

+1.343

1'48.116

147.275
9 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati

+1.589

1'48.362

146.940
10 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM

+1.755

1'48.528

146.716
11 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia

+1.822

1'48.595

146.625
12 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia

+2.644

1'49.417

145.524
13 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda

+1.329

1'48.102

147.294
14 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia

+1.645

1'48.418

146.864
15 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM

+1.899

1'48.672

146.521
16 Spain D. Pedrosa Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 26 KTM

+1.926

1'48.699

146.485
17 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+1.955

1'48.728

146.446
18 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM

+2.456

1'49.229

145.774
19 Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda

+2.886

1'49.659

145.202
20 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda

+2.992

1'49.765

145.062
21 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia

+3.087

1'49.860

144.937
22 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda

+3.205

1'49.978

144.781
23 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+3.327

1'50.100

144.621
24 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda

+3.472

1'50.245

144.431
25 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+3.529

1'50.302

144.356
View full results

