2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Jorge Martin's lead over Francesco Bagnaia has grown to 20 points ahead of this weekend's race at the Chang International Circuit.

The Pramac rider also won the last edition of the event in 2023 by 0.253s over Bagnaia.

Local time Your time Event Date Thailand GP Thailand GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Thailand GP - PRACTICE Thailand GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 Thailand GP - QUALIFYING 1 Thailand GP - QUALIFYING 2 Thailand GP - SPRINT Thailand GP - WARM UP Thailand GP - Race

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 03:45 04:45 05:45 23:45 20:45 14:45 12:45 09:15 FP2 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 FP3 03:10 04:10 05:10 23:10 20:10 14:10 12:10 08:40 Qualifying 03:50 04:50 05:50 23:50 16:50 14:50 12:50 09:20 Sprint 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 Warm up 03:40 - 04:40 23:40 20:40 14:40 12:40 09:10 Race 08:00 - 09:00 04:00 01:00 19:00 17:00 13:30

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in local time

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 27th October 2024

Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 BST

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 BST

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 BST

Sprint: 09:00 BST

Sunday 27th October 2024

Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 GMT

Race: 08:00 GMT

Please note that clocks in the UK move back one hour at 2:00 on Sunday

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 CEST

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 CEST

Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 CEST

Sprint: 10:00 CEST

Sunday 27th October 2024

Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CET

Race: 09:00 CET

Please note that clocks in in Europe move back one hour at 3:00 on Sunday

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 24th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 ET

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 23:10 - 23:40 ET

Qualifying: 23:50 - 00:30 ET

Saturday 26th October 2024

Sprint: 04:00 ET

Warm-up: 23:40 - 18:50 ET

Sunday 27th October 2024

Race: 04:00 ET

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 24th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 PT

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 PT

Free Practice 3: 20:10 - 20:40 PT

Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 PT

Saturday 26th October 2024

Sprint: 01:00 PT

Warm-up: 20:40 - 20:50 PT

Sunday 27th October 2024

Race: 01:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT

Sprint: 19:00 AEDT

Sunday 27th October 2024

Warm-up: 14:40 - 14:50 AEDT

Race: 19:00 AEDT

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 JST

Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST

Sprint: 17:00 JST

Sunday 27th October 2024

Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 JST

Race: 17:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 25th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 10:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Saturday 26th October 2024

Free Practice 3: 08:40 - 09:10 IST

Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST

Sprint: 13:30 IST

Sunday 27th October 2024

Warm-up: 09:10 - 09:20 IST

Race: 13:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Thailand Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites