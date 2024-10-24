2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the 18th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Thailand Grand Prix.
Jorge Martin's lead over Francesco Bagnaia has grown to 20 points ahead of this weekend's race at the Chang International Circuit.
The Pramac rider also won the last edition of the event in 2023 by 0.253s over Bagnaia.
|Event
|Date
|
25 Oct
10:45
|
Thailand GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
25 Oct
10:45
|
Thailand GP - PRACTICE
|
25 Oct
15:00
|
Thailand GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
26 Oct
10:10
|
Thailand GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
26 Oct
10:50
|
Thailand GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
26 Oct
11:15
|
Thailand GP - SPRINT
|
26 Oct
15:00
|
Thailand GP - WARM UP
|
27 Oct
10:40
|
Thailand GP - Race
|
27 Oct
15:00
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST/CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
03:45
|
04:45
|
05:45
|
23:45
|
20:45
|
14:45
|
12:45
|
09:15
|
FP2
|
08:00
|
09:00
|10:00
|
04:00
|
01:00
|
19:00
|
17:00
|13:30
|
FP3
|
03:10
|04:10
|05:10
|
23:10
|
20:10
|14:10
|
12:10
|08:40
|
Qualifying
|
03:50
|04:50
|05:50
|
23:50
|
16:50
|
14:50
|
12:50
|09:20
|
Sprint
|
08:00
|09:00
|10:00
|
04:00
|
01:00
|
19:00
|
17:00
|
13:30
|
Warm up
|
03:40
|
-
|04:40
|
23:40
|20:40
|
14:40
|
12:40
|
09:10
|
Race
|
08:00
|
-
|
09:00
|
04:00
|01:00
|
19:00
|
17:00
|13:30
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in local time
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
- Race: 15:00 local time
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 BST
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 BST
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 BST
- Sprint: 09:00 BST
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 GMT
- Race: 08:00 GMT
Please note that clocks in the UK move back one hour at 2:00 on Sunday
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 CEST
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 CEST
- Sprint: 10:00 CEST
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CET
- Race: 09:00 CET
Please note that clocks in in Europe move back one hour at 3:00 on Sunday
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 24th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 ET
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 23:10 - 23:40 ET
- Qualifying: 23:50 - 00:30 ET
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Sprint: 04:00 ET
- Warm-up: 23:40 - 18:50 ET
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Race: 04:00 ET
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 24th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 PT
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 PT
- Free Practice 3: 20:10 - 20:40 PT
- Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 PT
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Sprint: 01:00 PT
- Warm-up: 20:40 - 20:50 PT
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Race: 01:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 19:00 AEDT
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Warm-up: 14:40 - 14:50 AEDT
- Race: 19:00 AEDT
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 JST
- Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST
- Sprint: 17:00 JST
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 JST
- Race: 17:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 10:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 08:40 - 09:10 IST
- Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST
- Sprint: 13:30 IST
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Warm-up: 09:10 - 09:20 IST
- Race: 13:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Thailand Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
