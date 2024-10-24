All Series

MotoGP Thailand GP

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the 18th round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Thailand Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin's lead over Francesco Bagnaia has grown to 20 points ahead of this weekend's race at the Chang International Circuit.

The Pramac rider also won the last edition of the event in 2023 by 0.253s over Bagnaia.

Local time Your time
Event Date
Thailand GP
25 Oct
 
10:45  
FREE PRACTICE 1
  25 Oct
 
10:45
PRACTICE
  25 Oct
 
15:00
FREE PRACTICE 2
  26 Oct
 
10:10
QUALIFYING 1
  26 Oct
 
10:50
QUALIFYING 2
  26 Oct
 
11:15
SPRINT
  26 Oct
 
15:00
WARM UP
  27 Oct
 
10:40
Race
  27 Oct
 
15:00

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

03:45

04:45

05:45

23:45

20:45

14:45

12:45

09:15

FP2

08:00

09:00

 10:00

04:00

01:00

19:00

17:00

 13:30

FP3

03:10

 04:10 05:10

23:10

20:10

 14:10

12:10

 08:40

Qualifying

03:50

 04:50 05:50

23:50

16:50

14:50

12:50

 09:20

Sprint

08:00

 09:00 10:00

04:00

01:00

19:00

17:00

13:30

Warm up

03:40

-

 04:40

23:40

 20:40

14:40

12:40

09:10

Race

08:00

-

09:00

04:00

 01:00

19:00

17:00

 13:30

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in local time

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 BST

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 BST
  • Sprint: 09:00 BST

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 GMT
  • Race: 08:00 GMT

Please note that clocks in the UK move back one hour at 2:00 on Sunday

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 CEST

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 10:00 CEST

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CET
  • Race: 09:00 CET

Please note that clocks in in Europe move back one hour at 3:00 on Sunday

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 24th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  23:45 - 00:30 ET

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 2:  04:00 - 05:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 23:10 - 23:40 ET 
  • Qualifying: 23:50 - 00:30 ET 

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Sprint: 04:00 ET 
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 18:50 ET

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Race: 04:00 ET 

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 24th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  20:45 - 21:30 PT

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 2:  01:00 - 02:00 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 20:10 - 20:40 PT
  • Qualifying:  20:50 - 21:30 PT

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Sprint: 01:00 PT
  • Warm-up: 20:40 - 20:50 PT

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Race:  01:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT
  • Sprint: 19:00 AEDT

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 14:40 - 14:50 AEDT
  • Race: 19:00 AEDT

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST 

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST
  • Sprint: 17:00 JST

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 JST
  • Race: 17:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 10:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 08:40 - 09:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST
  • Sprint: 13:30 IST

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Warm-up: 09:10 - 09:20 IST
  • Race: 13:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Thailand Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

