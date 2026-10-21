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2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Phillip Island on 23-25 October for the 18th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 5:05 AM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images

Phillip Island will be making its final appearance on the MotoGP calendar this weekend as the venue for the Australian Grand Prix. Starting 2027, the iconic 4.4km track will be replaced by a modern version of the Adelaide street circuit.

As such, one can expect a record crowd in Melbourne as the city bids goodbye to the premier class of motorcycle racing.

The championship remains finely poised heading to the Australian GP, with just two points separating Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Marc Marquez (Ducati) in the standings. Marco Bezzecchi, who returned to winning ways in Indonesia last time out, trails his team-mate Martin by 46 points, with Aprilia already admitting that it is considering issuing team orders sooner rather than later.

Your time

Event Date

Australian GP

25 Oct

14:00

Australian GP - FREE PRACTICE 1

23 Oct

10:45

Australian GP - PRACTICE

23 Oct

15:00

Australian GP - FREE PRACTICE 2

24 Oct

10:10

Australian GP - QUALIFYING 1

24 Oct

10:50

Australian GP - QUALIFYING 2

24 Oct

11:15

Australian GP - SPRINT

24 Oct

15:00

Australian GP - WARM UP

25 Oct

09:40

Australian GP - RACE

25 Oct

14:00

2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET (EDT)

PT (PDT)

AEDT

JST

IST

Friday

FP1

23:45

00:45

01:45

19:45

16:45

10:45

08:45

05:15

FP

04:00

05:00

06:00

00:00

21:00

15:00

13:00

09:30

Saturday

FP2

23:10

00:10

01:10

19:10

16:10

10:10

08:10

04:40

Qualifying

23:50

00:50

01:50

19:50

16:50

10:50

08:50

05:20

Sprint

04:00

05:00

06:00

00:00

21:00

15:00

13:00

09:30

Sunday

Race

03:00

-

04:00

23:00

20:00

14:00

12:00

08:30

2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 23 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 BST

Practice: 05:00 - 06:00 BST

Saturday 24 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:40 BST

Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 BST

Sprint: 05:00 BST

Sunday 25 October 2026

Race: 03:00 GMT*

*Please note daylight saving ends in the UK and Portugal on Sunday at 2am, when clocks go back an hour

2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 23 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 CEST

Practice: 06:00 - 07:00 CEST

Saturday 24 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 CEST

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 CEST

Sprint: 06:00 CEST

Sunday 25 October 2026

Race: 04:00 CET*

*Please note daylight saving ends in Central Europe on Sunday at 3am, when clocks go back an hour

2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 22 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 22:30 ET

Friday 23 October 2026

Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 ET

Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 ET

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 ET

Saturday 24 October 2026

Sprint: 00:00 ET

Race: 23:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 22 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 PT

Practice: 21:00 - 22:00 PT

Friday 23 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 16:10 - 16:40 PT

Qualifying: 16:50 -17:30 PT

Sprint: 21:00 PT

Saturday 24 October 2026

Race: 20:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 23 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 AEDT

Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 AEDT

Saturday 24 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 AEDT

Sprint: 15:00 AEDT

Sunday 25 October 2026

Race: 14:00 AEDT

2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 23 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 08:45 - 09:30 JST

Practice: 13:00 - 14:00 JST

Saturday 24 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:40 JST

Qualifying: 08:50 - 09:30 JST

Sprint: 13:00 JST

Sunday 25 October 2026

Race: 12:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 23 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 05:15 - 06:00 IST

Practice: 09:30 - 10:30 IST

Saturday 24 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:40 - 05:10 IST

Qualifying: 05:20 - 06:00 IST

Sprint: 09:30 IST

Sunday 25 October 2026

Race: 08:30 IST

Can I stream the Australian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

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