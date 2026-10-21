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2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Phillip Island on 23-25 October for the 18th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix.
Rachit Thukral
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 5:05 AM
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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images
Phillip Island will be making its final appearance on the MotoGP calendar this weekend as the venue for the Australian Grand Prix. Starting 2027, the iconic 4.4km track will be replaced by a modern version of the Adelaide street circuit.
As such, one can expect a record crowd in Melbourne as the city bids goodbye to the premier class of motorcycle racing.
The championship remains finely poised heading to the Australian GP, with just two points separating Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Marc Marquez (Ducati) in the standings. Marco Bezzecchi, who returned to winning ways in Indonesia last time out, trails his team-mate Martin by 46 points, with Aprilia already admitting that it is considering issuing team orders sooner rather than later.
Your time
Event Date
Australian GP
25 Oct
14:00
Australian GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
23 Oct
10:45
Australian GP - PRACTICE
23 Oct
15:00
Australian GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
24 Oct
10:10
Australian GP - QUALIFYING 1
24 Oct
10:50
Australian GP - QUALIFYING 2
24 Oct
11:15
Australian GP - SPRINT
24 Oct
15:00
Australian GP - WARM UP
25 Oct
09:40
Australian GP - RACE
25 Oct
14:00
2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
SESSION
GMT
BST
CEST/CET
ET (EDT)
PT (PDT)
AEDT
JST
IST
Friday
FP1
23:45
00:45
01:45
19:45
16:45
10:45
08:45
05:15
FP
04:00
05:00
06:00
00:00
21:00
15:00
13:00
09:30
Saturday
FP2
23:10
00:10
01:10
19:10
16:10
10:10
08:10
04:40
Qualifying
23:50
00:50
01:50
19:50
16:50
10:50
08:50
05:20
Sprint
04:00
05:00
06:00
00:00
21:00
15:00
13:00
09:30
Sunday
Race
03:00
-
04:00
23:00
20:00
14:00
12:00
08:30
2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 23 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 BST
- Practice: 05:00 - 06:00 BST
Saturday 24 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:40 BST
- Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 BST
- Sprint: 05:00 BST
Sunday 25 October 2026
- Race: 03:00 GMT*
*Please note daylight saving ends in the UK and Portugal on Sunday at 2am, when clocks go back an hour
2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 23 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 CEST
- Practice: 06:00 - 07:00 CEST
Saturday 24 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 CEST
- Sprint: 06:00 CEST
Sunday 25 October 2026
- Race: 04:00 CET*
*Please note daylight saving ends in Central Europe on Sunday at 3am, when clocks go back an hour
2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 22 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 22:30 ET
Friday 23 October 2026
- Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 ET
- Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 ET
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 ET
Saturday 24 October 2026
- Sprint: 00:00 ET
- Race: 23:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 22 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 PT
- Practice: 21:00 - 22:00 PT
Friday 23 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 16:10 - 16:40 PT
- Qualifying: 16:50 -17:30 PT
- Sprint: 21:00 PT
Saturday 24 October 2026
- Race: 20:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 23 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 AEDT
- Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 AEDT
Saturday 24 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 15:00 AEDT
Sunday 25 October 2026
- Race: 14:00 AEDT
2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 23 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 08:45 - 09:30 JST
- Practice: 13:00 - 14:00 JST
Saturday 24 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:40 JST
- Qualifying: 08:50 - 09:30 JST
- Sprint: 13:00 JST
Sunday 25 October 2026
- Race: 12:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 23 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 05:15 - 06:00 IST
- Practice: 09:30 - 10:30 IST
Saturday 24 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:40 - 05:10 IST
- Qualifying: 05:20 - 06:00 IST
- Sprint: 09:30 IST
Sunday 25 October 2026
- Race: 08:30 IST
Can I stream the Australian Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
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