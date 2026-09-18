2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The Austrian Grand Prix marks KTM's home event, with Pol Espargaro backing factory rider Pedro Acosta for the top spot on Sunday. But while the RC16 is expected to perform well at the Red Bull Ring, the fight for victory is likely to come down to Ducati and Aprilia.

Out of the two, Ducati is the clear favourite on the back of Marc Marquez's recent string of victories which have propelled the Spaniard to the top of the standings.

Marquez is on level with Aprilia's Jorge Martin in terms of points, but is ahead on countback thanks to more wins.

Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi faces another tough recovery battle after throwing away a big result at Misano last weekend.

Austria marks the end of the main European leg of the season, with the championship heading to the Asia-Pacific after this weekend for the next five rounds.

The season, however, will still finish in Europe with back-to-back races in Portugal and Valencia in November.

Your time Event Date Austrian GP Austrian GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Austrian GP - PRACTICE Austrian GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 Austrian GP - QUALIFYING 1 Austrian GP - QUALIFYING 2 Austrian GP - SPRINT Austrian GP - RACE

2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Saturday FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sunday Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 18 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 19 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 20 September 2026

Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 18 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 19 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 20 September 2026

Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 18 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET

Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET

Saturday 19 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET

Sprint: 09:00 ET

Sunday 20 September 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 18 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 19 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 20 September 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 19 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 20 September 2026

Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 19 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 20 September 2026

Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 19 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 20 September 2026

Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Austrian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.