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2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

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MotoGP Brazil GP

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Goiania this weekend for the second round of the 2026 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Track overview

Track overview

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

MotoGP returns to Brazil after a gap of 22 years, with a renovated Goiania circuit hosting the second round of the 2026 season on 20-22 March. The event replaces Argentina as the championship's only stop in South America.

Goiania is the second shortest track on the calendar, only fractionally longer than the Sachsenring in Germany, and features 14 corners.

To help riders adapt to the 3.8km track, MotoGP has altered the weekend format, offering riders 135 minutes of track time on Friday. FP1  has been extended to an hour, while the main practice session will run for a total of 75 minutes. The schedule for Saturday and Sunday remains the same.

Local time Your time
Event Date
Brazil GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 1
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
WARM UP
RACE

MotoGP Brazilian GP session timings in major timezones

Session GMT CET (UTC+1) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEDT (UTC+11) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 14:05 15: 05 10:05 07:05 01:05 (Sat) 23:05 19:35
FP 18:20 19:20 14:20 11:20 05:20 (Sat) 03:20 (Sat) 23:50
Saturday              
FP2 13:10 14:10 09:10 06:10 00:10 (Sun) 22:10 18:40
Qualifying 13:50 14:50 09:50 06:50 00:50 (Sun) 22:50 19:20
Sprint 18:00 19:00 14:00 11:00 05:00 (Sun) 03:00 (Sun) 23:30
Sunday              
Race 18:00 19:00 14:00 11:00 05:00 (Mon) 03:00 (Mon) 23:30

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Goiania (-3 GMT)

Friday 20 March 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 11:05 - 12:05 local time
  • Practice: 15:20 - 16:35 local time

Saturday 21 March 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 22 March 2026

  • Race: 15:00 local time

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 20 March 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 14:05 - 15:05 GMT
  • Practice: 18:20 - 19:35 GMT

Saturday 21 March 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:40 GMT
  • Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 GMT
  • Sprint: 18:00 GMT

Sunday 22 March 2026

  • Race: 18:00 GMT

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 20 March 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 15:05 - 16:05 CET
  • Practice: 19:20- 20:35 CET

Saturday 21 March 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 CET
  • Sprint: 19:00 CET

Sunday 22 March 2026

  • Race: 19:00 CET

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 20 March 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  10:05 - 11:05 ET
  • Practice:  14:20- 15:35 ET 

Saturday 21 March 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 ET  
  • Sprint: 14:00 ET 

Sunday 22 March 2026

  • Race: 14:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 20 March 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  07:05 - 08:05 PT
  • Practice:  11:20 - 12:35 PT

Saturday 21 March 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 06:10 - 06:40 PT
  • Qualifying:  06:50 -07:30 PT
  • Sprint: 11:00 PT

Sunday 22 March 2026

  • Race:  11:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 21 March 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 01:05 - 02:05 AEDT
  • Practice: 05:20- 06:35 AEDT

Sunday 22 March 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:40 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Sprint: 05:00 AEDT

Monday 23 March 2026

  • Race: 05:00 AEDT

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 20 March 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 23:05 - 00:05 JST 

Saturday 21 March 2026

  • Practice: 03:20- 04:35 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 JST

Sunday 22 March 2026

  • Sprint: 03:00 JST

Monday 23 March 2026

  • Race: 03:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 20 March 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 19:35 - 20:35 IST 
  • Practice: 23:50 - 01:05 IST

Saturday 21 March 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 19:20 - 20:00 IST
  • Sprint: 23:30 IST

Sunday 22 March 2026

  • Race: 23:30 IST

Can I stream the Brazilian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

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