2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Silverstone on 7-9 August for the 12th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 British Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
MotoGP returns to action after a three-week summer break, with the British Grand Prix marking the start of the second half of the season.
Aprilia's Jorge Martin heads to Silverstone as the championship leader. but with only 24 points seperating the top three runners, he may not remain at the top of the standings come the end of the weekend.
Aprilia and Ducati are again expected to be duke it out for victory. While Marco Bezzecchi won at Silverstone last year, he has conceded his chances of a repeat result, having not fully recovered from the collarbone injury he sustained at the Sachsenring last month.
MotoGP British GP schedule
|Event
|Date
|
|
British GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
British GP - PRACTICE
|
|
British GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
|
British GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
|
British GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
|
British GP - SPRINT
|
|
British GP - RACE
|
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings
|SESSION
|BST
|CEST (UTC+2)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|11:45
|12:45
|06:45
|03:45
|20:45
|19:45
|16:15
|Practice
|16:00
|17:00
|11:00
|08:00
|01:00 Sat
|00:00 Sat
|20:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|11:10
|12:10
|06:10
|03:10
|21:10
|20:10
|15:40
|Qualifying
|11:50
|12:50
|06:50
|03:50
|21:50
|20:50
|16:20
|Sprint
|16:00
|17:00
|11:00
|08:00
|01:00 Sun
|00:00 Sun
|20:30
|Sunday
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|08:00
|05:00
|22:00
|21:00
|17:30
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 07 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 BST
- Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 08 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 BST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 BST
- Sprint: 16:00 BST
Sunday 09 August 2026
- Race: 13:00 BST
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 07 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 CEST
- Practice: 17:00- 18:00 CEST
Saturday 08 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 CEST
- Sprint: 17:00 CEST
Sunday 09 August 2026
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 07 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 ET
- Practice: 11:00- 12:00 ET
Saturday 08 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 06:10 - 06:40 ET
- Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET
- Sprint: 11:00 ET
Sunday 09 August 2026
- Race: 08:00 ET
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 07 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 PT
- Practice: 08:00- 09:00 PT
Saturday 08 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 PT
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 PT
- Sprint: 08:00 PT
Sunday 09 August 2026
- Race: 05:00 PT
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 07 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 AEST
Saturday 08 August 2026
- Practice: 01:00- 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 20:10 - 20:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 09 August 2026
- Sprint: 01:00 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 07 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST
Saturday 08 August 2026
- Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 JST
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST
Sunday 09 August 2026
- Sprint: 00:00 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 07 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 17:00 IST
- Practice: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 08 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 15:40 - 16:10 IST
- Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST
- Sprint: 20:30 IST
Sunday 09 August 2026
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can I stream the British Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
British GP in photos - Friday
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
British GP - Friday, in photos
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