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MotoGP British GP

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Silverstone on 7-9 August for the 12th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 British Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

MotoGP returns to action after a three-week summer break, with the British Grand Prix marking the start of the second half of the season.

Aprilia's Jorge Martin heads to Silverstone as the championship leader. but with only 24 points seperating the top three runners, he may not remain at the top of the standings come the end of the weekend.

Aprilia and Ducati are again expected to be duke it out for victory. While Marco Bezzecchi won at Silverstone last year, he has conceded his chances of a repeat result, having not fully recovered from the collarbone injury he sustained at the Sachsenring last month.

MotoGP British GP schedule

Your time
Event Date
British GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 2
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
RACE

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 11:45 12:45 06:45 03:45 20:45 19:45 16:15
Practice 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00 Sat 00:00 Sat 20:30
Saturday              
FP2 11:10 12:10 06:10 03:10 21:10 20:10 15:40
Qualifying 11:50 12:50 06:50 03:50 21:50 20:50 16:20
Sprint 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00 Sun 00:00 Sun 20:30
Sunday              
Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 07 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 BST
  • Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 08 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 BST
  • Sprint: 16:00 BST

Sunday 09 August 2026

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 07 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 CEST
  • Practice: 17:00- 18:00 CEST

Saturday 08 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 17:00 CEST

Sunday 09 August 2026

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 07 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  06:45 - 07:30 ET
  • Practice:  11:00- 12:00 ET 

Saturday 08 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 06:10 - 06:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET  
  • Sprint: 11:00 ET 

Sunday 09 August 2026

  • Race: 08:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 07 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  03:45 - 04:30 PT
  • Practice:  08:00- 09:00 PT

Saturday 08 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 PT
  • Sprint: 08:00 PT

Sunday 09 August 2026

  • Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 07 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 AEST

Saturday 08 August 2026

  • Practice: 01:00- 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:10 - 20:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 09 August 2026

  • Sprint: 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 07 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST 

Saturday 08 August 2026

  • Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 09 August 2026

  • Sprint: 00:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 07 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 17:00 IST 
  • Practice: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 08 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 15:40 - 16:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST
  • Sprint: 20:30 IST

Sunday 09 August 2026

  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the British Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

British GP in photos - Friday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

British GP - Friday, in photos
General view of Silverstone Circuit

British GP - Friday, in photos
Guenther Steiner, CEO, Red Bull KTM Tech3

British GP - Friday, in photos
Nadia Padovani, CEO, BK8 Gresini Racing

British GP - Friday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

British GP - Friday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

British GP - Friday, in photos
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing

British GP - Friday, in photos
Marshals trackside

British GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

British GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

British GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

British GP - Friday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

British GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

British GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

British GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

British GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

British GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

British GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

British GP - Friday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

British GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda

British GP - Friday, in photos
MotoGP
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