2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP returns to action after a three-week summer break, with the British Grand Prix marking the start of the second half of the season.

Aprilia's Jorge Martin heads to Silverstone as the championship leader. but with only 24 points seperating the top three runners, he may not remain at the top of the standings come the end of the weekend.

Aprilia and Ducati are again expected to be duke it out for victory. While Marco Bezzecchi won at Silverstone last year, he has conceded his chances of a repeat result, having not fully recovered from the collarbone injury he sustained at the Sachsenring last month.

MotoGP British GP schedule

Your time Event Date British GP British GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 British GP - PRACTICE British GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 British GP - QUALIFYING 1 British GP - QUALIFYING 2 British GP - SPRINT British GP - RACE

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 11:45 12:45 06:45 03:45 20:45 19:45 16:15 Practice 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00 Sat 00:00 Sat 20:30 Saturday FP2 11:10 12:10 06:10 03:10 21:10 20:10 15:40 Qualifying 11:50 12:50 06:50 03:50 21:50 20:50 16:20 Sprint 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00 Sun 00:00 Sun 20:30 Sunday Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 07 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 BST

Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 08 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 BST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 BST

Sprint: 16:00 BST

Sunday 09 August 2026

Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 07 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 CEST

Practice: 17:00- 18:00 CEST

Saturday 08 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 CEST

Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 CEST

Sprint: 17:00 CEST

Sunday 09 August 2026

Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 07 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 ET

Practice: 11:00- 12:00 ET

Saturday 08 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 06:10 - 06:40 ET

Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET

Sprint: 11:00 ET

Sunday 09 August 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 07 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 PT

Practice: 08:00- 09:00 PT

Saturday 08 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 PT

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 PT

Sprint: 08:00 PT

Sunday 09 August 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 07 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 AEST

Saturday 08 August 2026

Practice: 01:00- 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 2: 20:10 - 20:40 AEST

Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 09 August 2026

Sprint: 01:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 07 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST

Saturday 08 August 2026

Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 JST

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 09 August 2026

Sprint: 00:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 07 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 17:00 IST

Practice: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 08 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 15:40 - 16:10 IST

Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST

Sprint: 20:30 IST

Sunday 09 August 2026

Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the British Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

British GP in photos - Friday