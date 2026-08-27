2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Spain on 28-30 August for the 13th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Aragon Grand Prix.
Race start
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Aragon is one of Marc Marquez's strongest tracks on the MotoGP calendar, having won the MotorLand race seven times in the premier class - including twice aboard a Ducati.
However, it's Aprilia which heads to the Spanish venue leading the championship, after Raul Fernandez led a podium lockout for the Noale-based manufacturer at the British GP.
Fernandez and factory duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are once again expected to feature at the sharp end of the grid, but Ai Ogura will be absent from Aragon after suffering an injury while training in Japan. He will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori at Trackhouse.
Meanwhile, Johann Zarco is set to make his first grand prix appearance since Barcelona in May, pending the outcome of a medical test on Thursday.
|Event
|Date
|
|
Aragon GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
Aragon GP - PRACTICE
|
|
Aragon GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
|
Aragon GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
|
Aragon GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
|
Aragon GP - SPRINT
|
|
Aragon GP - RACE
|
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings
|SESSION
|BST
|CEST (UTC+2)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|09:45
|10:45
|04:45
|01:45
|18:45
|17:45
|14:15
|Practice
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|09:10
|10:10
|04:10
|01:10
|18:10
|17:10
|13:40
|Qualifying
|09:50
|10:50
|04:50
|01:50
|18:50
|17:50
|14:20
|Sprint
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Sunday
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|08:00
|05:00
|22:00
|21:00
|17:30
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 28 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 29 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 30 August 2026
- Race: 13:00 BST
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 28 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST
Saturday 29 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 30 August 2026
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 28 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET
- Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET
Saturday 29 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET
- Sprint: 09:00 ET
Sunday 30 August 2026
- Race: 08:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 28 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT
Saturday 29 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 06:00 PT
Sunday 30 August 2026
- Race: 05:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 28 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST
Saturday 29 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 30 August 2026
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 28 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 29 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 30 August 2026
- Race: 21:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 28 August 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 29 August 2026
- Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 30 August 2026
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can I stream the Aragon Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
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