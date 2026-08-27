2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Aragon is one of Marc Marquez's strongest tracks on the MotoGP calendar, having won the MotorLand race seven times in the premier class - including twice aboard a Ducati.

However, it's Aprilia which heads to the Spanish venue leading the championship, after Raul Fernandez led a podium lockout for the Noale-based manufacturer at the British GP.

Fernandez and factory duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are once again expected to feature at the sharp end of the grid, but Ai Ogura will be absent from Aragon after suffering an injury while training in Japan. He will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori at Trackhouse.

Meanwhile, Johann Zarco is set to make his first grand prix appearance since Barcelona in May, pending the outcome of a medical test on Thursday.

Your time Event Date Aragon GP Aragon GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Aragon GP - PRACTICE Aragon GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 Aragon GP - QUALIFYING 1 Aragon GP - QUALIFYING 2 Aragon GP - SPRINT Aragon GP - RACE

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Saturday FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sunday Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 28 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 29 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 30 August 2026

Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 28 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 29 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 30 August 2026

Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 28 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET

Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET

Saturday 29 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET

Sprint: 09:00 ET

Sunday 30 August 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 28 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 29 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 30 August 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 28 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 29 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 30 August 2026

Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 28 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 29 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 30 August 2026

Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 28 August 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 29 August 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 30 August 2026

Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Aragon Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.