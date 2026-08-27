Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

McLaren has already completed a 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

WEC
WEC
McLaren has already completed a 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

Why Pierre Gasly’s Monaco case is so complex – and why the outcome could take weeks

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Why Pierre Gasly’s Monaco case is so complex – and why the outcome could take weeks

Arvid Lindblad Dutch GP penalty branded "harsh" by Alex Brundle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Arvid Lindblad Dutch GP penalty branded "harsh" by Alex Brundle

Jack Miller to leave MotoGP world championship after 16 years

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Jack Miller to leave MotoGP world championship after 16 years

Nico Rosberg praises Nico Hulkenberg's "spectacular" Dutch GP save

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Nico Rosberg praises Nico Hulkenberg's "spectacular" Dutch GP save
MotoGP Aragon GP

2026 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Spain on 28-30 August for the 13th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Aragon Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Race start

Race start

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Aragon is one of Marc Marquez's strongest tracks on the MotoGP calendar, having won the MotorLand race seven times in the premier class - including twice aboard a Ducati.

However, it's Aprilia which heads to the Spanish venue leading the championship, after Raul Fernandez led a podium lockout for the Noale-based manufacturer at the British GP.

Fernandez and factory duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are once again expected to feature at the sharp end of the grid, but Ai Ogura will be absent from Aragon after suffering an injury while training in Japan. He will be replaced by Lorenzo Savadori at Trackhouse.

Meanwhile, Johann Zarco is set to make his first grand prix appearance since Barcelona in May, pending the outcome of a medical test on Thursday.

Your time
Event Date
Aragon GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 2
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
RACE

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15
Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00  18:30
Saturday              
FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40
Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20
Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Sunday              
Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 28 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 29 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 30 August 2026

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 28 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 29 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 30 August 2026

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 28 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET
  • Practice:  09:00- 10:00 ET 

Saturday 29 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET  
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET 

Sunday 30 August 2026

  • Race: 08:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 28 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Practice:  06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 29 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 30 August 2026

  • Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 28 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 29 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 30 August 2026

  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 28 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 29 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 30 August 2026

  • Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 28 August 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 29 August 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 30 August 2026

  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Aragon Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ai Ogura out of Aragon GP following Japan crash that left him in need of surgery
Next article Jack Miller to leave MotoGP world championship after 16 years

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

Aprilia has found the formula to prevent Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP errors

MotoGP
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Aprilia has found the formula to prevent Marco Bezzecchi’s MotoGP errors

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

Latest news

Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan

F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 fans divided over Lewis Hamilton's frustrated team radio

Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Franco Colapinto secures new Alpine deal for F1 2027

McLaren has already completed a 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

WEC
WEC WEC
McLaren has already completed a 30-hour endurance test with LMDh challenger

Feature

Discover prime content

How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
How MotoGP's summer break has revitalised Aprilia's factory team

What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

MotoGP
British GP
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from MotoGP’s return at the British GP

The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
By Richard Asher
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
German GP
By Rachit Thukral
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?
View more