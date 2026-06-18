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MotoGP Czech GP

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Brno on 19-21 June for the ninth round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Czech Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Ducati heads into this weekend's Czech GP having won three out of the last five Sunday races. While Aprilia has proved that it has the best overall package on the grid, Ducati has generally had the edge in recent events due to a variety of reasons. Which of the two Italian manufacturers finishes ahead this weekend at Brno will be interesting to see, especially after Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi's impressive duel at the same venue last year.

In the championship standings, Aprilia's Bezzecchi holds a 20-point lead over team-mate Jorge Martin, with VR6's Fabio di Giannantonio another 22 points adrift in third.

Marquez has recovered to fifth place in the standings, behind KTM's Pedro Acosta, following his fantastic double win at Balaton Park aboard the factory Ducati.

Your time
Event Date
Czech GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 2
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
RACE

MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15
Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Saturday              
FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40
Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20
Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Sunday              
Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 19 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 20 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 21 June 2026

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 19 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 20 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 21 June 2026

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 19 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET
  • Practice:  09:00- 10:00 ET 

Saturday 20 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET  
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET 

Sunday 21 June 2026

  • Race: 08:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 19 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Practice:  06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 20 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 21 June 2026

  • Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 19 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 20 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 21 June 2026

  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 19 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 20 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 21 June 2026

  • Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 19 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 20 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 21 June 2026

  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Czech Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

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