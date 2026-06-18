2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati heads into this weekend's Czech GP having won three out of the last five Sunday races. While Aprilia has proved that it has the best overall package on the grid, Ducati has generally had the edge in recent events due to a variety of reasons. Which of the two Italian manufacturers finishes ahead this weekend at Brno will be interesting to see, especially after Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi's impressive duel at the same venue last year.

In the championship standings, Aprilia's Bezzecchi holds a 20-point lead over team-mate Jorge Martin, with VR6's Fabio di Giannantonio another 22 points adrift in third.

Marquez has recovered to fifth place in the standings, behind KTM's Pedro Acosta, following his fantastic double win at Balaton Park aboard the factory Ducati.

Your time Event Date Czech GP Czech GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Czech GP - PRACTICE Czech GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 Czech GP - QUALIFYING 1 Czech GP - QUALIFYING 2 Czech GP - SPRINT Czech GP - RACE

MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Saturday FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sunday Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 19 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 20 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 21 June 2026

Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 19 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 20 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 21 June 2026

Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 19 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET

Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET

Saturday 20 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET

Sprint: 09:00 ET

Sunday 21 June 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 19 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 20 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 21 June 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 19 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 20 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 21 June 2026

Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 19 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 20 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 21 June 2026

Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 19 June 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 20 June 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 21 June 2026

Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Czech Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.