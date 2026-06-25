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MotoGP Dutch GP

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Assen on 26-28 June for the 10th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
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Photo by: Dorna

Ducati heads into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix having won four of the last six grands prix, with reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez particularly in fine form aboard the factory bike.

However, Aprilia expects to bounce back in the Netherlands after two nightmare weekends that saw Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi give away valuable points to rivals with unforced errors.

Assen is regarded by riders as one of the best circuits on the calendar. Ducati has been unbeaten in the Dutch GP in the last four years, but Assen's fast and flowing nature could also suit the 2026 RS-GP.

Your time
Event Date
Dutch GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 2
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
WARM UP
RACE

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15
Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Saturday              
FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40
Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20
Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Sunday              
Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 26 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 27 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 28 June 2026

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 26 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 27 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 28 June 2026

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 26 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET
  • Practice:  09:00- 10:00 ET 

Saturday 27 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET  
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET 

Sunday 28 June 2026

  • Race: 08:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 26 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Practice:  06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 27 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 28 June 2026

  • Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 26 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 27 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 28 June 2026

  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 26 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 27 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 28 June 2026

  • Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 26 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 27 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 28 June 2026

  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Dutch Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

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