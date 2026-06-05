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MotoGP Hungarian GP

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Balaton Park on 5-7 June for the eighth round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Following its debut in 2025, the Balaton Park Circuit returns this weekend as the venue for MotoGP's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ducati's Marc Marquez dominated the inaugural race near the famous Balaton Lake last year, converting his pole position into a double win. However, with the factory Ducati rider still recovering from a shoulder injury, he has completely ruled out the possibility of a repeat result.

Aprilia is expected to be the team to be at in Hungary, but Ducati could also stand a chance at the tight and twisty circuit.

The track's layout remains completely unchanged compared to last season, although the gravel trap has been expanded around the first chicane after some riders expressed concerns over safety.

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15
Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Saturday              
FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40
Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20
Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Sunday              
Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 5 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 6 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 9:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 7 June 2026

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 5 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 6 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 7 June 2026

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 5 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET
  • Practice:  09:00- 10:00 ET 

Saturday 6 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET  
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET 

Sunday 7 June 2026

  • Race: 08:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 5 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Practice:  06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 6 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 7 June 2026

  • Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 5 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 6 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 7 June 2026

  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 5 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 6 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 7 June 2026

  • Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 5 June 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 6 June 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 7 June 2026

  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the Hungarian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Luigi Dall'lgna, Ducati Corse General Manager

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brembo Brake discs

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Trackhouse Racing bike detail

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
MotoGP
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