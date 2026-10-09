2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Following Marc Marquez's double win for Ducati in Japan last weekend, Aprilia is expected to mount a comeback as MotoGP heads to Mandalika for the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi was easily the fastest rider in Lombok last year, but he misjudged his braking while trying to recover from a poor start, clattering into the back of Marquez's bike. The newly-crowned world champion was unlucky to suffer another injury to his battered right arm, while the incident also handed victory to Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer.

Indonesia has never been a strong hunting ground for Marquez, who is yet to finish a Sunday race in the country in four attempts.

Ducati is prepared to lose 10-12 points in the championship fight this weekend, while many see Mandalika as Aprilia's opportunity to build a buffer in the standings.

With just six rounds remaining, Jorge Martin holds a narrow two-point lead over Marquez, with Bezzecchi 49 points down in third. In the manufacturers' standings, Aprilia and Ducati are tied on 469 points.

Unlike most weekends, the grand prix starts at 3pm local time, as opposed to 2pm. This means the Sunday race will kick off at the same time as the sprint on Saturday.

Your time Event Date Indonesian GP Indonesian GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Indonesian GP - PRACTICE Indonesian GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 Indonesian GP - QUALIFYING 1 Indonesian GP - QUALIFYING 2 Indonesian GP - SPRINT Indonesian GP - RACE

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST Friday FP1 02:45 03:45 04:45 22:45 19:45 12:45 11:45 08:15 FP 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30 Saturday FP2 02:10 03:10 04:10 22:10 19:10 12:10 11:10 07:40 Qualifying 02:50 03:50 04:50 22:50 19:50 12:50 11:50 08:20 Sprint 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30 Sunday Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in local time

Friday 9 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 10 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 11 October 2026

Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 9 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST

Practice: 08:00 - 09:00 BST

Saturday 10 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 BST

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST

Sprint: 08:00 BST

Sunday 11 October 2026

Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST

Race: 08:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 9 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CEST

Practice: 09:00 - 10:00 CEST

Saturday 10 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 CEST

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CEST

Sprint: 09:00 CEST

Sunday 11 October 2026

Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST

Race: 09:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 08 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 ET

Friday 9 October 2026

Practice: 03:00 - 04:00 ET

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 ET

Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET

Saturday 10 October 2026

Sprint: 03:00 ET

Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 ET

Sunday 11 October 2026

Race: 03:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 8 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 22:30 PT

Friday 9 October 2026

Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 PT

Qualifying: 19:50 -20:30 PT

Saturday 10 October 2026

Sprint: 00:00 PT

Warm-up: 19:40 - 19:50 PT

Sunday 11 October 2026

Race: 00:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 9 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 AEST

Practice: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST

Saturday 10 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 AET

Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 AEDT

Sprint: 17:00 AEDT

Sunday 11 October 2026

Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 AEDT

Race: 17:00 AEDT

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 9 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST

Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 JST

Saturday 10 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 JST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST

Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 11 October 2026

Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST

Race: 16:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 9 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST

Practice: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 10 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 07:40 - 08:10 IST

Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST

Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 11 October 2026

Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST

Race: 12:30 IST

Can I stream the Indonesian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites