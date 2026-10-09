2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Mandalika on 9-11 October for the 17th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Indonesian Grand Prix.
Race Start
Photo by: Robertus Pudyanto / Getty Images
Following Marc Marquez's double win for Ducati in Japan last weekend, Aprilia is expected to mount a comeback as MotoGP heads to Mandalika for the Indonesian Grand Prix.
Marco Bezzecchi was easily the fastest rider in Lombok last year, but he misjudged his braking while trying to recover from a poor start, clattering into the back of Marquez's bike. The newly-crowned world champion was unlucky to suffer another injury to his battered right arm, while the incident also handed victory to Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer.
Indonesia has never been a strong hunting ground for Marquez, who is yet to finish a Sunday race in the country in four attempts.
Ducati is prepared to lose 10-12 points in the championship fight this weekend, while many see Mandalika as Aprilia's opportunity to build a buffer in the standings.
With just six rounds remaining, Jorge Martin holds a narrow two-point lead over Marquez, with Bezzecchi 49 points down in third. In the manufacturers' standings, Aprilia and Ducati are tied on 469 points.
Unlike most weekends, the grand prix starts at 3pm local time, as opposed to 2pm. This means the Sunday race will kick off at the same time as the sprint on Saturday.
|Event
|Date
|
|
Indonesian GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
Indonesian GP - PRACTICE
|
|
Indonesian GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
|
Indonesian GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
|
Indonesian GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
|
Indonesian GP - SPRINT
|
|
Indonesian GP - RACE
|
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|SESSION
|GMT
|BST
|CEST
|ET
|PT
|AEST
|JST
|IST
|Friday
|FP1
|02:45
|03:45
|04:45
|22:45
|19:45
|12:45
|11:45
|08:15
|FP
|07:00
|08:00
|09:00
|03:00
|00:00
|17:00
|16:00
|12:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|02:10
|03:10
|04:10
|22:10
|19:10
|12:10
|11:10
|07:40
|Qualifying
|02:50
|03:50
|04:50
|22:50
|19:50
|12:50
|11:50
|08:20
|Sprint
|07:00
|08:00
|09:00
|03:00
|00:00
|17:00
|16:00
|12:30
|Sunday
|Race
|07:00
|08:00
|09:00
|03:00
|00:00
|17:00
|16:00
|12:30
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in local time
Friday 9 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 10 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 11 October 2026
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
- Race: 15:00 local time
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 9 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST
- Practice: 08:00 - 09:00 BST
Saturday 10 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 BST
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST
- Sprint: 08:00 BST
Sunday 11 October 2026
- Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST
- Race: 08:00 BST
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 9 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CEST
- Practice: 09:00 - 10:00 CEST
Saturday 10 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CEST
- Sprint: 09:00 CEST
Sunday 11 October 2026
- Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST
- Race: 09:00 CEST
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 08 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 ET
Friday 9 October 2026
- Practice: 03:00 - 04:00 ET
- Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 ET
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET
Saturday 10 October 2026
- Sprint: 03:00 ET
- Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 ET
Sunday 11 October 2026
- Race: 03:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 8 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 22:30 PT
Friday 9 October 2026
- Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 PT
- Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 PT
- Qualifying: 19:50 -20:30 PT
Saturday 10 October 2026
- Sprint: 00:00 PT
- Warm-up: 19:40 - 19:50 PT
Sunday 11 October 2026
- Race: 00:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 9 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 AEST
- Practice: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST
Saturday 10 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 AET
- Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 17:00 AEDT
Sunday 11 October 2026
- Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 AEDT
- Race: 17:00 AEDT
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 9 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST
- Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 JST
Saturday 10 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 JST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
- Sprint: 16:00 JST
Sunday 11 October 2026
- Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST
- Race: 16:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 9 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST
- Practice: 12:30 - 13:30 IST
Saturday 10 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 07:40 - 08:10 IST
- Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST
- Sprint: 12:30 IST
Sunday 11 October 2026
- Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST
- Race: 12:30 IST
Can I stream the Indonesian Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
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