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MotoGP Indonesian GP

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Mandalika on 9-11 October for the 17th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Indonesian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Race Start

Race Start

Photo by: Robertus Pudyanto / Getty Images

Following Marc Marquez's double win for Ducati in Japan last weekend, Aprilia is expected to mount a comeback as MotoGP heads to Mandalika for the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marco Bezzecchi was easily the fastest rider in Lombok last year, but he misjudged his braking while trying to recover from a poor start, clattering into the back of Marquez's bike. The newly-crowned world champion was unlucky to suffer another injury to his battered right arm, while the incident also handed victory to Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer.

Indonesia has never been a strong hunting ground for Marquez, who is yet to finish a Sunday race in the country in four attempts.

Ducati is prepared to lose 10-12 points in the championship fight this weekend, while many see Mandalika as Aprilia's opportunity to build a buffer in the standings.

With just six rounds remaining, Jorge Martin holds a narrow two-point lead over Marquez, with Bezzecchi 49 points down in third. In the manufacturers' standings, Aprilia and Ducati are tied on 469 points.

Unlike most weekends, the grand prix starts at 3pm local time, as opposed to 2pm. This means the Sunday race will kick off at the same time as the sprint on Saturday.

Your time
Event Date
Indonesian GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 2
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
RACE

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST
Friday                
FP1 02:45 03:45 04:45 22:45 19:45 12:45 11:45 08:15
FP 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30
Saturday                
FP2 02:10 03:10 04:10 22:10 19:10 12:10 11:10 07:40
Qualifying 02:50 03:50 04:50 22:50 19:50 12:50 11:50 08:20
Sprint 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30
Sunday                
Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in local time

Friday 9 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
  • Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 10 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 11 October 2026

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 9 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST
  • Practice: 08:00 - 09:00 BST

Saturday 10 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST
  • Sprint: 08:00 BST

Sunday 11 October 2026

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST
  • Race: 08:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 9 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CEST
  • Practice: 09:00 - 10:00 CEST

Saturday 10 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 09:00 CEST

Sunday 11 October 2026

  • Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST
  • Race: 09:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 08 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  22:45 - 23:30 ET

Friday 9 October 2026

  • Practice:  03:00 - 04:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET  

Saturday 10 October 2026

  • Sprint: 03:00 ET 
  • Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 ET

Sunday 11 October 2026

  • Race: 03:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 8 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  19:45 - 22:30 PT

Friday 9 October 2026

  • Practice:  00:00 - 01:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 PT
  • Qualifying:  19:50 -20:30 PT

Saturday 10 October 2026

  • Sprint: 00:00 PT
  • Warm-up: 19:40 - 19:50 PT

Sunday 11 October 2026

  • Race:  00:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 9 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 AEST
  • Practice: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST

Saturday 10 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 AET
  • Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 AEDT
  • Sprint: 17:00 AEDT

Sunday 11 October 2026

  • Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 AEDT
  • Race: 17:00 AEDT

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 9 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST 
  • Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 JST 

Saturday 10 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
  • Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 11 October 2026

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST
  • Race: 16:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 9 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST 
  • Practice: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 10 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 07:40 - 08:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST
  • Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 11 October 2026

  • Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST
  • Race: 12:30 IST

Can I stream the Indonesian Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

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