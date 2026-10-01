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2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Motegi on 2-4 October for the 16th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team leads at the start

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team leads at the start

Photo by: Dorna

Japan marks the start of the Asia-Pacific leg of the 2026 MotoGP season, with five races scheduled over the next six weeks.

Francesco Bagnaia won the 2025 Japanese GP aboard the factory Ducati, but the track has been completely resurfaced since then, making any comparisons to last year meaningless.

The stop-and-go nature of the track should continue to suit the Ducati, making Marc Marquez one of the favourites for the win.

KTM is also expected to perform well at Motegi after Pedro Acosta broke through at the Red Bull Ring to claim his maiden MotoGP win.

Your time
Event Date
Japanese GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 2
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
RACE

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 02:45 03:45 21:45 18:45 11:45 10:45 07:15
Practice 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00  11:30
Saturday              
FP2 02:10 03:10 21:10 18:10 11:10 10:10 06:40
Qualifying 02:50 03:50 21:50 18:50 11:50 10:50 07:20
Sprint 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30
Sunday              
Race 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 2 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 BST
  • Practice: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 3 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 02:10 - 02:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 BST
  • Sprint: 07:00 BST

Sunday 4 October 2026

  • Race: 06:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 2 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CEST
  • Practice: 08:00- 09:00 CEST

Saturday 3 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 08:00 CEST

Sunday 4 October 2026

  • Race: 07:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 1 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  21:45 - 22:30 ET

Friday 2 October 2026

  • Practice:  02:00- 03:00 ET
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 ET  

Saturday 3 October 2026

  • Sprint: 02:00 ET 

Sunday 4 October 2026

  • Race: 01:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 1 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  18:45 - 19:30 PT
  • Practice:  23:00- 00:00 PT

Friday 2 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT
  • Sprint: 23:00 PT

Saturday 3 October 2026

  • Race: 00:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 2 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 AEST
  • Practice: 16:00- 17:00 AEST

Saturday 3 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 16:00 AEST

Sunday 4 October 2026

  • Race: 15:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 2 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 JST 
  • Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 JST 

Saturday 3 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 11:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 JST
  • Sprint: 15:00 JST

Sunday 4 October 2026

  • Race: 14:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 2 October 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 07:15 - 08:00 IST 
  • Practice: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 3 October 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 06:40 - 07:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 07:20 - 08:00 IST
  • Sprint: 11:30 IST

Sunday 4 October 2026

  • Race: 10:30 IST

Can I stream the Japanese Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

 

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