2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Japan marks the start of the Asia-Pacific leg of the 2026 MotoGP season, with five races scheduled over the next six weeks.

Francesco Bagnaia won the 2025 Japanese GP aboard the factory Ducati, but the track has been completely resurfaced since then, making any comparisons to last year meaningless.

The stop-and-go nature of the track should continue to suit the Ducati, making Marc Marquez one of the favourites for the win.

KTM is also expected to perform well at Motegi after Pedro Acosta broke through at the Red Bull Ring to claim his maiden MotoGP win.

Your time Event Date Japanese GP Japanese GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 Japanese GP - PRACTICE Japanese GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 Japanese GP - QUALIFYING 1 Japanese GP - QUALIFYING 2 Japanese GP - SPRINT Japanese GP - RACE

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 02:45 03:45 21:45 18:45 11:45 10:45 07:15 Practice 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Saturday FP2 02:10 03:10 21:10 18:10 11:10 10:10 06:40 Qualifying 02:50 03:50 21:50 18:50 11:50 10:50 07:20 Sprint 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Sunday Race 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 2 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 BST

Practice: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 3 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 02:10 - 02:40 BST

Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 BST

Sprint: 07:00 BST

Sunday 4 October 2026

Race: 06:00 BST

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 2 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CEST

Practice: 08:00- 09:00 CEST

Saturday 3 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 CEST

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CEST

Sprint: 08:00 CEST

Sunday 4 October 2026

Race: 07:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 1 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 ET

Friday 2 October 2026

Practice: 02:00- 03:00 ET

Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:40 ET

Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 ET

Saturday 3 October 2026

Sprint: 02:00 ET

Sunday 4 October 2026

Race: 01:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 1 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 PT

Practice: 23:00- 00:00 PT

Friday 2 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 PT

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT

Sprint: 23:00 PT

Saturday 3 October 2026

Race: 00:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 2 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 AEST

Practice: 16:00- 17:00 AEST

Saturday 3 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 AEST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 AEST

Sprint: 16:00 AEST

Sunday 4 October 2026

Race: 15:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 2 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 JST

Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Saturday 3 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 11:40 JST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 JST

Sprint: 15:00 JST

Sunday 4 October 2026

Race: 14:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 2 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 07:15 - 08:00 IST

Practice: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 3 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 06:40 - 07:10 IST

Qualifying: 07:20 - 08:00 IST

Sprint: 11:30 IST

Sunday 4 October 2026

Race: 10:30 IST

Can I stream the Japanese Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.