MotoGP Qatar GP

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Losail on 6-8 November for the 20th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 8:13 AM

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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Honda Racing

Ducati's Marc Marquez could wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix, having pulled out a 44-point lead in the championship following his victory at Sepang last time.

The Losail race is going ahead as planned despite the geopolitical issues in the region, with the Qatari government having provided assurances to riders and teams about their safety.

However, the entire grid won't be present in Qatar, with Yamaha having withdrawn from the event due to a company policy regarding travel to war-affected regions. The decision affects both its factory team and satellite partner Pramac.

Jorge Martin's participation in the event also remains subject to his fitness level after he broke his wrist at Phillip Island a fortnight ago.

Your time

Event Date

Qatar GP

08 Nov

19:00

Qatar GP - FREE PRACTICE 1

06 Nov

14:45

Qatar GP - PRACTICE

06 Nov

19:00

Qatar GP - FREE PRACTICE 2

07 Nov

14:00

Qatar GP - QUALIFYING 1

07 Nov

14:40

Qatar GP - QUALIFYING 2

07 Nov

15:05

Qatar GP - SPRINT

07 Nov

19:00

Qatar GP - WARM UP

08 Nov

14:40

Qatar GP - RACE

08 Nov

19:00

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

Friday

FP1

11:45

12:45

06:45

03:45

22:45

20:45

17:15

FP

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Saturday

FP2

11:00

12:00

06:00

03:00

22:00

20:00

16:30

Qualifying

11:40

12:40

06:40

03:40

22:40

20:40

17:10

Sprint

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Sunday

Race

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Arabia

Friday 6 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 Arabic Standard Time (AST)

Practice: 19:00 - 20:00 AST

Saturday 7 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 14:30 AST

Qualifying: 14:40 - 15:20 AST

Sprint: 19:00 AST

Sunday 8 November 2026

Race: 19:00 AST

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 6 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 GMT

Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 GMT

Saturday 7 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 11:30 GMT

Qualifying: 11:40 - 12:20 GMT

Sprint: 16:00 GMT

Sunday 8 November 2026

Race: 16:00 GMT

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 6 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 CET

Practice: 17:00 - 18:00 CET

Saturday 7 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 12:30 CET

Qualifying: 12:40 - 13:20 CET

Sprint: 17:00 CET

Sunday 8 November 2026

Race: 17:00 CET

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 6 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 EDT

Practice: 11:00 - 12:00 EDT

Saturday 7 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 06:30 EDT

Qualifying: 06:40 - 07:20 EDT

Sprint: 11:00 EDT

Sunday 8 November 2026

Race: 11:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 6 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 03:30 PT

Practice: 08:00 -09:00 PT

Saturday 7 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 03:30 PT

Qualifying: 03:40 -04:20 PT

Sprint: 08:00 PT

Sunday 8 November 2026

Race: 08:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 6 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 AEDT

Saturday 7 November 2026

Practice: 03:00 - 04:00 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 22:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 22:40 - 23:20 AEDT

Sunday 8 November 2026

Sprint: 03:00 AEDT

Monday 9 November 2026

Race: 03:00 AEDT

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 6 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 7 November 2026

Practice: 01:00 - 17:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 20:40 - 21:30 JST

Sunday 8 November 2026

Sprint: 01:00 JST

Monday 9 November 2026

Race: 01:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 6 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 17:15 - 18:00 IST

Practice: 21:30 - 22:30 IST

Saturday 7 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 16:30 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 17:10 - 17:50 IST

Sprint: 21:30 IST

Sunday 8 November 2026

Race: 21:30 IST

Can I stream the Qatar Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

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