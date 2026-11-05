MotoGP Qatar GP

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Losail on 6-8 November for the 20th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 8:13 AM

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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Honda Racing

Ducati's Marc Marquez could wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix, having pulled out a 44-point lead in the championship following his victory at Sepang last time.

The Losail race is going ahead as planned despite the geopolitical issues in the region, with the Qatari government having provided assurances to riders and teams about their safety.

However, the entire grid won't be present in Qatar, with Yamaha having withdrawn from the event due to a company policy regarding travel to war-affected regions. The decision affects both its factory team and satellite partner Pramac.

Jorge Martin's participation in the event also remains subject to his fitness level after he broke his wrist at Phillip Island a fortnight ago.

Your time

Event Date

Qatar GP

08 Nov

 

19:00  

Qatar GP - FREE PRACTICE 1

  06 Nov

  14:45

Qatar GP - PRACTICE

  06 Nov

  19:00

Qatar GP - FREE PRACTICE 2

  07 Nov

  14:00

Qatar GP - QUALIFYING 1

  07 Nov

  14:40

Qatar GP - QUALIFYING 2

  07 Nov

  15:05

Qatar GP - SPRINT

  07 Nov

  19:00

Qatar GP - WARM UP

  08 Nov

  14:40

Qatar GP - RACE

  08 Nov

  19:00

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

Friday

             

FP1

11:45

12:45

06:45

03:45

22:45

20:45

17:15

FP

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Saturday

             

FP2

11:00

12:00

06:00

03:00

22:00

20:00

16:30

Qualifying

11:40

12:40

06:40

03:40

22:40

20:40

17:10

Sprint

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Sunday

             

Race

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Arabia

Friday 6 November 2026

Saturday 7 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 6 November 2026

Saturday 7 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 6 November 2026

Saturday 7 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 6 November 2026

Saturday 7 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 6 November 2026

Saturday 7 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 6 November 2026

Saturday 7 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026

Monday 9 November 2026

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 6 November 2026

Saturday 7 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026

Monday 9 November 2026

2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 6 November 2026

Saturday 7 November 2026

Sunday 8 November 2026

Can I stream the Qatar Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

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