MotoGP Qatar GP
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Losail on 6-8 November for the 20th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix.
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 8:13 AM
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Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Honda Racing
Ducati's Marc Marquez could wrap up the 2026 MotoGP title this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix, having pulled out a 44-point lead in the championship following his victory at Sepang last time.
The Losail race is going ahead as planned despite the geopolitical issues in the region, with the Qatari government having provided assurances to riders and teams about their safety.
However, the entire grid won't be present in Qatar, with Yamaha having withdrawn from the event due to a company policy regarding travel to war-affected regions. The decision affects both its factory team and satellite partner Pramac.
Jorge Martin's participation in the event also remains subject to his fitness level after he broke his wrist at Phillip Island a fortnight ago.
Your time
Event Date
Qatar GP
08 Nov
19:00
Qatar GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
06 Nov
14:45
Qatar GP - PRACTICE
06 Nov
19:00
Qatar GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
07 Nov
14:00
Qatar GP - QUALIFYING 1
07 Nov
14:40
Qatar GP - QUALIFYING 2
07 Nov
15:05
Qatar GP - SPRINT
07 Nov
19:00
Qatar GP - WARM UP
08 Nov
14:40
Qatar GP - RACE
08 Nov
19:00
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
SESSION
GMT
CET
ET
PT
AEDT
JST
IST
Friday
FP1
11:45
12:45
06:45
03:45
22:45
20:45
17:15
FP
16:00
17:00
11:00
08:00
03:00¹
01:00¹
21:30
Saturday
FP2
11:00
12:00
06:00
03:00
22:00
20:00
16:30
Qualifying
11:40
12:40
06:40
03:40
22:40
20:40
17:10
Sprint
16:00
17:00
11:00
08:00
03:00¹
01:00¹
21:30
Sunday
Race
16:00
17:00
11:00
08:00
03:00¹
01:00¹
21:30
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Arabia
Friday 6 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 Arabic Standard Time (AST)
- Practice: 19:00 - 20:00 AST
Saturday 7 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 14:30 AST
- Qualifying: 14:40 - 15:20 AST
- Sprint: 19:00 AST
Sunday 8 November 2026
- Race: 19:00 AST
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 6 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 GMT
- Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 GMT
Saturday 7 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 11:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 11:40 - 12:20 GMT
- Sprint: 16:00 GMT
Sunday 8 November 2026
- Race: 16:00 GMT
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 6 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 CET
- Practice: 17:00 - 18:00 CET
Saturday 7 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 12:30 CET
- Qualifying: 12:40 - 13:20 CET
- Sprint: 17:00 CET
Sunday 8 November 2026
- Race: 17:00 CET
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 6 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 EDT
- Practice: 11:00 - 12:00 EDT
Saturday 7 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 06:30 EDT
- Qualifying: 06:40 - 07:20 EDT
- Sprint: 11:00 EDT
Sunday 8 November 2026
- Race: 11:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 6 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 03:30 PT
- Practice: 08:00 -09:00 PT
Saturday 7 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 03:30 PT
- Qualifying: 03:40 -04:20 PT
- Sprint: 08:00 PT
Sunday 8 November 2026
- Race: 08:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 6 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 AEDT
Saturday 7 November 2026
- Practice: 03:00 - 04:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 22:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 22:40 - 23:20 AEDT
Sunday 8 November 2026
- Sprint: 03:00 AEDT
Monday 9 November 2026
- Race: 03:00 AEDT
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 6 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 7 November 2026
- Practice: 01:00 - 17:00 JST
- Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 20:40 - 21:30 JST
Sunday 8 November 2026
- Sprint: 01:00 JST
Monday 9 November 2026
- Race: 01:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 6 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 17:15 - 18:00 IST
- Practice: 21:30 - 22:30 IST
Saturday 7 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 16:30 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 17:10 - 17:50 IST
- Sprint: 21:30 IST
Sunday 8 November 2026
- Race: 21:30 IST
Can I stream the Qatar Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
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