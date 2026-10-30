MotoGP Malaysian GP
2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Sepang on 30 October - 1 November for the 19th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix.
Rachit Thukral
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 1:19 AM
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Track details
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Ducati's Marc Marquez takes a 10-point lead into this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix following his impressive victory in the sprint race at Phillip Island last time out.
His nearest rival is Aprilia rider Jorge Martin, who is attempting to race with a broken arm following his high-speed crash in Australia.
The title protagonists have enjoyed relatively limited success at Sepang. Marquez last won the race back in 2018, while Aprilia has never scored a premier class podium at this venue.
Ducati has won the last four MotoGP races at Sepang, with Alex Marquez triumphing for Gresini in 2025. Francesco Bagnaia has won twice at the venue, while Enea Bastianini was victorious in 2023.
Your time
Event Date
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
15:00
Malaysian GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
30 Oct
10:45
Malaysian GP - PRACTICE
30 Oct
15:00
Malaysian GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
31 Oct
10:10
Malaysian GP - QUALIFYING 1
31 Oct
10:50
Malaysian GP - QUALIFYING 2
31 Oct
11:15
Malaysian GP - SPRINT
31 Oct
15:00
Malaysian GP - RACE
01 Nov
15:00
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
SESSION
GMT
CET
ET
PT
AEDT
JST
IST
Friday
FP1
02:45
01:45
22:45
19:45
13:45
11:45
08:15
FP
07:00
06:00
03:00
00:00
18:00
16:00
12:30
Saturday
FP2
02:10
01:10
22:10
19:10
13:10
11:10
08:40
Qualifying
02:50
01:50
22:50
19:50
13:50
11:50
09:20
Sprint
07:00
06:00
03:00
00:00
18:00
16:00
12:30
Sunday
Race
07:00
06:30
02:00
00:00
18:00
16:00
12:30
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in Malaysia and Singapore
Friday 30 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 31 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 1 November 2026
- Race: 15:00 local time
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 30 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 GMT
- Practice: 07:00 - 8:00 GMT
Saturday 31 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 02:10 - 02:40 GMT
- Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 GMT
- Sprint: 07:00 GMT
Sunday 1 November 2026
- Race: 07:00 GMT
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 30 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CET
- Practice: 08:00 - 09:00 CET
Saturday 31 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 CET
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CET
- Sprint: 08:00 CET
Sunday 1 November 2026
- Race: 08:00 CET
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 29 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 EDT
Friday 30 October 2026
- Practice: 03:00 - 04:00 EDT
- Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 EDT
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 EDT
Saturday 31 October 2026
- Sprint: 03:00 EDT
Sunday 1 November 2026
Race: 02:00 ET*
*Please note daylight saving ends in the east coast on Sunday at 2am, with clocks moving back an hour
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 29 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 PDT
Friday 30 October 2026
- Practice: 00:00 -00:00 PDT
- Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 PDT
- Qualifying: 19:50 -20:30 PDT
- Sprint: 00:00 PDT
Saturday 31 October 2026
- Sprint: 00:00 PDT
Sunday 1 November 2026
- Race: 00:00 PDT
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 30 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 AEDT
- Practice: 18:00 - 19:00 AEDT
Saturday 31 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 18:00 AEDT
Sunday 1 November 2026
- Race: 18:00 AEDT
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 30 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST
- Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 JST
Saturday 31 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 JST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
- Sprint: 16:00 JST
Sunday 1 November 2026
- Race: 16:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 30 October 2026
- Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST
- Practice: 12:30 - 13:30 IST
Saturday 31 October 2026
- Free Practice 2: 08:40 - 09:10 IST
- Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST
- Sprint: 12:30 IST
Sunday 1 November 2026
- Race: 12:30 IST
Can I stream the Malaysia Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
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