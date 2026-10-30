MotoGP Malaysian GP

2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Sepang on 30 October - 1 November for the 19th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 1:19 AM

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Track details

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Ducati's Marc Marquez takes a 10-point lead into this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix following his impressive victory in the sprint race at Phillip Island last time out.

His nearest rival is Aprilia rider Jorge Martin, who is attempting to race with a broken arm following his high-speed crash in Australia.

The title protagonists have enjoyed relatively limited success at Sepang. Marquez last won the race back in 2018, while Aprilia has never scored a premier class podium at this venue.

Ducati has won the last four MotoGP races at Sepang, with Alex Marquez triumphing for Gresini in 2025. Francesco Bagnaia has won twice at the venue, while Enea Bastianini was victorious in 2023.

Your time

Event Date

Malaysian GP

01 Nov

15:00

Malaysian GP - FREE PRACTICE 1

30 Oct

10:45

Malaysian GP - PRACTICE

30 Oct

15:00

Malaysian GP - FREE PRACTICE 2

31 Oct

10:10

Malaysian GP - QUALIFYING 1

31 Oct

10:50

Malaysian GP - QUALIFYING 2

31 Oct

11:15

Malaysian GP - SPRINT

31 Oct

15:00

Malaysian GP - RACE

01 Nov

15:00

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

Friday

FP1

02:45

01:45

22:45

19:45

13:45

11:45

08:15

FP

07:00

06:00

03:00

00:00

18:00

16:00

12:30

Saturday

FP2

02:10

01:10

22:10

19:10

13:10

11:10

08:40

Qualifying

02:50

01:50

22:50

19:50

13:50

11:50

09:20

Sprint

07:00

06:00

03:00

00:00

18:00

16:00

12:30

Sunday

Race

07:00

06:30

02:00

00:00

18:00

16:00

12:30

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in Malaysia and Singapore

Friday 30 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 31 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 1 November 2026

Race: 15:00 local time

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 30 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 GMT

Practice: 07:00 - 8:00 GMT

Saturday 31 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 02:10 - 02:40 GMT

Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 GMT

Sprint: 07:00 GMT

Sunday 1 November 2026

Race: 07:00 GMT

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 30 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CET

Practice: 08:00 - 09:00 CET

Saturday 31 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 CET

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CET

Sprint: 08:00 CET

Sunday 1 November 2026

Race: 08:00 CET

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 29 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 EDT

Friday 30 October 2026

Practice: 03:00 - 04:00 EDT

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 EDT

Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 EDT

Saturday 31 October 2026

Sprint: 03:00 EDT

Sunday 1 November 2026

Race: 02:00 ET*

*Please note daylight saving ends in the east coast on Sunday at 2am, with clocks moving back an hour

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 29 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 PDT

Friday 30 October 2026

Practice: 00:00 -00:00 PDT

Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 PDT

Qualifying: 19:50 -20:30 PDT

Sprint: 00:00 PDT

Saturday 31 October 2026

Sprint: 00:00 PDT

Sunday 1 November 2026

Race: 00:00 PDT

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 30 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 AEDT

Practice: 18:00 - 19:00 AEDT

Saturday 31 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 AEDT

Sprint: 18:00 AEDT

Sunday 1 November 2026

Race: 18:00 AEDT

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 30 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST

Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 JST

Saturday 31 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 JST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST

Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 1 November 2026

Race: 16:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 30 October 2026

Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST

Practice: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 31 October 2026

Free Practice 2: 08:40 - 09:10 IST

Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST

Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 1 November 2026

Race: 12:30 IST

Can I stream the Malaysia Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

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