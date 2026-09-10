2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Misano on 11-13 September for the 14th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 San Marino Grand Prix.
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
The battle between Aprilia and Ducati remains as tight as ever ahead of this weekend's San Marino GP.
Aprilia dealt a decisive blow by winning the first MotoGP race after the summer break at Silverstone, but Ducati fought back at Aragon a fortnight ago to level things up.
The fight between them remains too close to call, with both manufacturers expected to perform well at Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano. Last year, Marco Bezzecchi struck his Aprilia on pole position and won the sprint, but was ultimately beaten in the Sunday race by Ducati's Marc Marquez.
Heading into the weekend, just 19 points separate Jorge Martin and Marquez at the top of the standings, with Bezzecchi another five points behind in third.
The San Marino round forms a double header with the Austrian round, meaning fans will get two consecutive weeks of action in MotoGP.
|Event
|Date
|
|
San Marino GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
|
|
San Marino GP - PRACTICE
|
|
San Marino GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
|
|
San Marino GP - QUALIFYING 1
|
|
San Marino GP - QUALIFYING 2
|
|
San Marino GP - SPRINT
|
|
San Marino GP - RACE
|
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings
|SESSION
|BST
|CEST (UTC+2)
|ET (UTC−4)
|PT (UTC−7)
|AEST (UTC+10)
|JST (UTC+9)
|IST (UTC+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|09:45
|10:45
|04:45
|01:45
|18:45
|17:45
|14:15
|Practice
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|09:10
|10:10
|04:10
|01:10
|18:10
|17:10
|13:40
|Qualifying
|09:50
|10:50
|04:50
|01:50
|18:50
|17:50
|14:20
|Sprint
|14:00
|15:00
|09:00
|06:00
|23:00
|22:00
|18:30
|Sunday
|Race
|13:00
|14:00
|08:00
|05:00
|22:00
|21:00
|17:30
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 11 September 2026
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 12 September 2026
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 13 September 2026
- Race: 13:00 BST
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 11 September 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
- Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST
Saturday 12 September 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
- Sprint: 15:00 CEST
Sunday 13 September 2026
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 11 September 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET
- Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET
Saturday 12 September 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET
- Sprint: 09:00 ET
Sunday 13 September 2026
- Race: 08:00 ET
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 11 September 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT
Saturday 12 September 2026
- Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 06:00 PT
Sunday 13 September 2026
- Race: 05:00 PT
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 11 September 2026
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST
Saturday 12 September 2026
- Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 13 September 2026
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 11 September 2026
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 12 September 2026
- Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 13 September 2026
- Race: 21:00 JST
2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 11 September 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 12 September 2026
- Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30 IST
Sunday 13 September 2026
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can I stream the San Marino Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
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