2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The battle between Aprilia and Ducati remains as tight as ever ahead of this weekend's San Marino GP.

Aprilia dealt a decisive blow by winning the first MotoGP race after the summer break at Silverstone, but Ducati fought back at Aragon a fortnight ago to level things up.

The fight between them remains too close to call, with both manufacturers expected to perform well at Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano. Last year, Marco Bezzecchi struck his Aprilia on pole position and won the sprint, but was ultimately beaten in the Sunday race by Ducati's Marc Marquez.

Heading into the weekend, just 19 points separate Jorge Martin and Marquez at the top of the standings, with Bezzecchi another five points behind in third.

The San Marino round forms a double header with the Austrian round, meaning fans will get two consecutive weeks of action in MotoGP.

Your time Event Date San Marino GP San Marino GP - FREE PRACTICE 1 San Marino GP - PRACTICE San Marino GP - FREE PRACTICE 2 San Marino GP - QUALIFYING 1 San Marino GP - QUALIFYING 2 San Marino GP - SPRINT San Marino GP - RACE

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30) Friday FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Saturday FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sunday Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 11 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 12 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 13 September 2026

Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 11 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST

Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 12 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST

Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 13 September 2026

Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 11 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET

Practice: 09:00- 10:00 ET

Saturday 12 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET

Sprint: 09:00 ET

Sunday 13 September 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 11 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Practice: 06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 12 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 13 September 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 11 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 12 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 13 September 2026

Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 11 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 12 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 13 September 2026

Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 11 September 2026

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 12 September 2026

Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 13 September 2026

Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the San Marino Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.