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MotoGP San Marino GP

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Misano on 11-13 September for the 14th round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 San Marino Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The battle between Aprilia and Ducati remains as tight as ever ahead of this weekend's San Marino GP. 

Aprilia dealt a decisive blow by winning the first MotoGP race after the summer break at Silverstone, but Ducati fought back at Aragon a fortnight ago to level things up.

The fight between them remains too close to call, with both manufacturers expected to perform well at Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Misano. Last year, Marco Bezzecchi struck his Aprilia on pole position and won the sprint, but was ultimately beaten in the Sunday race by Ducati's Marc Marquez.

Heading into the weekend, just 19 points separate Jorge Martin and Marquez at the top of the standings, with Bezzecchi another five points behind in third.

The San Marino round forms a double header with the Austrian round, meaning fans will get two consecutive weeks of action in MotoGP.  

Your time
Event Date
San Marino GP
FREE PRACTICE 1
PRACTICE
FREE PRACTICE 2
QUALIFYING 1
QUALIFYING 2
SPRINT
RACE

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

SESSION BST CEST (UTC+2) ET (UTC−4) PT (UTC−7) AEST (UTC+10) JST (UTC+9) IST (UTC+5:30)
Friday              
FP1 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15
Practice 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00  18:30
Saturday              
FP2 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40
Qualifying 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20
Sprint 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30
Sunday              
Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 11 September 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 12 September 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 13 September 2026

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 11 September 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Practice: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Saturday 12 September 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 13 September 2026

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 11 September 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET
  • Practice:  09:00- 10:00 ET 

Saturday 12 September 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET  
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET 

Sunday 13 September 2026

  • Race: 08:00 ET 

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 11 September 2026

  • Free Practice 1:  01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Practice:  06:00- 07:00 PT

Saturday 12 September 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 13 September 2026

  • Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 11 September 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Practice: 23:00- 00:00 AEST

Saturday 12 September 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 13 September 2026

  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 11 September 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Practice: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 12 September 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 13 September 2026

  • Race: 21:00 JST

2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 11 September 2026

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Practice: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 12 September 2026

  • Free Practice 2: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 13 September 2026

  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can I stream the San Marino Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

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