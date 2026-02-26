2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the opening round of the 2026 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Thailand Grand Prix.
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Team Gresini
The Buriram International Circuit plays host to this weekend's season-opening Thailand Grand Prix. Marc Marquez heads into the year as the reigning world champion and is the favourite for victory on Sunday after dominating last year's race. He will be joined in the factory Ducati garage by a rejuvenated Francesco Bagnaia, who appears to have left behind his 2025 struggles.
Aprilia is another strong contender this year after topping pre-season testing, with Marco Bezzecchi again leading the Noale factory's charge.
A possible battle between KTM and Honda could ensue for the third-fastest manufacturer, while Yamaha looks set to toil at the back after radically overhauling the M1 to fit a new V4 engine over the winter.
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|SESSION
|GMT
|CET (GMT+1)
|ET (GMT-5)
|PT (GMT-8)
|AEDT (GMT+11)
|JST (GMT+9)
|IST (GMT+5:30)
|Friday
|FP1
|03:45
|04:45
|22:45 (Thu)
|19:45 (Thu)
|14:45
|12:45
|09:15
|FP
|08:00
|09:00
|03:00
|00:00
|19:00
|17:00
|13:30
|Saturday
|FP2
|03:10
|04:10
|22:10 (Fri)
|19:10 (Fri)
|14:10
|12:10
|08:40
|Qualifying
|03:50
|04:50
|22:50 (Fri)
|19:50 (Fri)
|14:50
|12:50
|09:20
|Sprint
|08:00
|09:00
|03:00
|00:00
|19:00
|17:00
|13:30
|Sunday
|Race
|08:00
|09:00
|03:00
|00:00
|19:00
|17:00
|13:30
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Thailand
Friday 27 February 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 28 February 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 1 March 2026
- Race: 15:00 local time
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 27 February 2026
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 GMT
- Practice: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT
Saturday 28 February 2026
- Free Practice 2: 03:10 - 03:40 GMT
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 GMT
- Sprint: 08:00 GMT
Sunday 1 March 2026
- Race: 08:00 GMT
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 27 February 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CET
- Practice: 09:00- 10:00 CET
Saturday 28 February 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 CET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CET
- Sprint: 09:00 CET
Sunday 1 March 2026
- Race: 09:00 CET
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 26 February 2026
- Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 ET
Friday 27 February 2026
- Practice: 03:00- 04:00 ET
- Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:40 ET
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET
Saturday 28 February 2026
- Sprint: 03:00 ET
Sunday 1 March 2026
- Race: 03:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 26 February 2026
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 PT
Friday 27 February 2026
- Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 PT
- Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 PT
- Qualifying: 19:50 -20:30 PT
Saturday 28 February 2026
- Sprint: 00:00 PT
Sunday 1 March 2026
- Race: 00:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 27 February 2026
- Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT
- Practice: 19:00- 20:00 AEDT
Saturday 28 February 2026
- Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 19:00 AEDT
Sunday 1 March 2026
- Race: 19:00 AEST
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 27 February 2026
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST
- Practice: 17:00- 18:00 JST
Saturday 28 February 2026
- Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:40 JST
- Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST
- Sprint: 17:00 JST
Sunday 1 March 2026
- Race: 17:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 27 February 2026
- Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 09:45 IST
- Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 IST
Saturday 28 February 2026
- Free Practice 2: 08:40 - 09:10 IST
- Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST
- Sprint: 13:30 IST
Sunday 1 March 2026
- Race: 13:30 IST
Can I stream the Thailand Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
How much F1 has grown in America in the 10 years since Haas joined
COTA: The only NASCAR road course race SVG hasn’t conquered … yet
2025 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
George Russell's road to F1 2026: In pictures
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments