2026 MotoGP Buriram Test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP will hold its final pre-season test of 2026 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand on 21-22 February.

The collective test will precede the opening race of the year, also scheduled in Thailand on 1 March.

MotoGP already completed six days of testing at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia earlier this month, giving riders, teams and manufacturers plenty of time to understand and develop their 2026 prototypes.

The three-day Sepang Shakedown was dedicated to rookies, test riders and Group D manufacturers, offering extra mileage to all those who needed it the most. This was followed by the main Sepang pre-season test, which was open to the entire field.

Now, before the championship gets underway, manufacturers will get two further days of testing to make final changes to their bikes and homologate their aero packages for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Buriram test, the list of riders taking part, and information about broadcast and live timing.

Sepang test recap: MotoGP How Ducati sent a warning to its MotoGP rivals at Sepang test

2026 MotoGP Thailand Test Schedule

Track action for the Buriram test will begin at 10am local time. The morning session will last 3 hours, until 1pm, and will be followed by a 20-minute lunch break.

The afternoon session will begin at 1:20pm and run till 6pm, lasting 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Thailand is seven hours ahead of the UK and Portugal, and six hours ahead of most countries in mainland Europe.

Local GMT CET ET PT JST Start 10:00 03:00 04:00 22:00 (prev day) 19:00 (prev day) 12:00 Finish 18:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00

Who will be taking part in 2026 MotoGP Thailand Test?

This weekend's Buriram test marks the second collective test of 2026. This means that all regular riders on the premier class grid will be eligible, along with any test riders from the five manufacturers.

The entry list is headlined by the return of 2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin, who suffered a tough campaign last year after suffering multiple injuries. Having missed the Sepang running after undergoing two more surgeries over the winter, the Spaniard will finally get to ride the Aprilia RS-GP in Buriram to prepare for the new season.

While Martin will be back in action, Gresini sophomore Fermin Aldeguer will continue to be absent. The 20-year-old was injured while training in early January and will not be in Buriram for either the test or the first race of the season, with his return expected in Brazil or Austin at the end of March. Ducati test rider Michele Pirro will replace him at Gresini, riding last year's GP25.

How to follow the 2026 MotoGP Thailand Test: television and Live Timing

The only way to follow the 2026 MotoGP Thailand Test will be through the championship's official live timing, available through a 'Timing Pass' that costs €17.99 for the entire season. As usual, MotoGP will not broadcast the tests live on television; only the post-season test in Valencia will get the full TV treatment.

However, some television footage will be recorded and broadcast later. First impressions will come via the MotoGP VideoPass, which will offer a daily 90-minute summary on its 'After the Flag' programme, with the last half hour of each day of testing shown live.

Motorsport.com will also bring live updates, news and reports from the track throughout the Buriram test.