MotoGP Valencia GP
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Spain on 27-29 November for the final round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix.
Rachit Thukral
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 6:00 AM
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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Ducati's Marc Marquez may have already sealed the 2026 MotoGP title, but the fight for second place remains on, with Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi separated by just two points in the standings.
Aprilia holds a 10-point lead in the constructors' championship over Ducati, having wrapped up the teams' title in Portimao.
Valencia will mark the final MotoGP race for several riders on the grid, including Jack Miller, Alex Rins and Franco Morbidelli. Maverick Vinales was also due to step down from MotoGP after this weekend, but he has been ruled out of the grand prix due to injury.
Another notable absentee from this weekend is Francesco Bagnaia, with Iker Lecuona standing in for him at Ducati. Bagnaia was due to contest his last race with Ducati this weekend before moving to Aprilia next year, but a crash in Qatar caused a foot injury and led to minor bleeding in his head.
Your time
Event Date
Valencia GP
29 Nov
14:00
Valencia GP - FREE PRACTICE 1
27 Nov
10:45
Valencia GP - PRACTICE
27 Nov
15:00
Valencia GP - FREE PRACTICE 2
28 Nov
10:10
Valencia GP - QUALIFYING 1
28 Nov
10:50
Valencia GP - QUALIFYING 2
28 Nov
11:15
Valencia GP - SPRINT
28 Nov
15:00
Valencia GP - RACE
29 Nov
14:00
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
SESSION
GMT
CET
ET
PT
AEDT
JST
IST
Friday
FP1
09:45
10:45
04:45
01:45
20:45
18:45
15:15
FP
14:00
15:00
09:00
06:00
01:00¹
23:00
19:30
Saturday
FP2
09:10
10:10
04:10
01:10
20:10
18:10
14:40
Qualifying
09:50
10:50
04:50
01:50
20:50
18:50
15:20
Sprint
14:00
15:00
09:00
06:00
01:00¹
23:00
19:30
Sunday
Race
13:00
14:00
08:00
05:00
00:00¹
22:00
18:30
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 27 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 GMT
- Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT
Saturday 28 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 GMT
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 GMT
- Sprint: 14:00 GMT
Sunday 29 November 2026
- Race: 13:00 GMT
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 27 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Saturday 28 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 29 November 2026
- Race: 14:00 CET
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 27 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET
- Practice: 09:00 - 10:00 ET
Saturday 28 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET
- Sprint: 09:00 ET
Sunday 29 November 2026
- Race: 08:00 ET
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 27 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Practice: 06:00 -07:00 PT
Saturday 28 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 01:50 -02:30 PT
- Sprint: 06:00 PT
Sunday 29 November 2026
- Race: 05:00 PT
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 27 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 AEDT
Saturday 28 November 2026
- Practice: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 20:10 - 20:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 AEDT
Sunday 29 November 2026
- Sprint: 01:00 AEDT
Monday 30 November 2026
- Race: 00:00 AEDT
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 27 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST
- Practice: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Saturday 28 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 JST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
- Sprint: 23:00 JST
Sunday 29 November 2026
- Race: 22:00 JST
2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 27 November 2026
- Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST
- Practice: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 28 November 2026
- Free Practice 2: 14:40 - 15:10 IST
- Qualifying: 15:20 - 15:50 IST
- Sprint: 19:30 IST
Sunday 29 November 2026
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can I stream the Valencia Grand Prix?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites
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