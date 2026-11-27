MotoGP Valencia GP

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Spain on 27-29 November for the final round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 6:00 AM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ducati's Marc Marquez may have already sealed the 2026 MotoGP title, but the fight for second place remains on, with Aprilia duo Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi separated by just two points in the standings.

Aprilia holds a 10-point lead in the constructors' championship over Ducati, having wrapped up the teams' title in Portimao.

Valencia will mark the final MotoGP race for several riders on the grid, including Jack Miller, Alex Rins and Franco Morbidelli. Maverick Vinales was also due to step down from MotoGP after this weekend, but he has been ruled out of the grand prix due to injury.

Another notable absentee from this weekend is Francesco Bagnaia, with Iker Lecuona standing in for him at Ducati. Bagnaia was due to contest his last race with Ducati this weekend before moving to Aprilia next year, but a crash in Qatar caused a foot injury and led to minor bleeding in his head.

Your time

Event Date

Valencia GP

29 Nov

14:00

Valencia GP - FREE PRACTICE 1

27 Nov

10:45

Valencia GP - PRACTICE

27 Nov

15:00

Valencia GP - FREE PRACTICE 2

28 Nov

10:10

Valencia GP - QUALIFYING 1

28 Nov

10:50

Valencia GP - QUALIFYING 2

28 Nov

11:15

Valencia GP - SPRINT

28 Nov

15:00

Valencia GP - RACE

29 Nov

14:00

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

SESSION

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

Friday

FP1

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

20:45

18:45

15:15

FP

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Saturday

FP2

09:10

10:10

04:10

01:10

20:10

18:10

14:40

Qualifying

09:50

10:50

04:50

01:50

20:50

18:50

15:20

Sprint

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Sunday

Race

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00¹

22:00

18:30

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 27 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 GMT

Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT

Saturday 28 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:40 GMT

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 GMT

Sprint: 14:00 GMT

Sunday 29 November 2026

Race: 13:00 GMT

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 27 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET

Practice: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 28 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 CET

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET

Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 29 November 2026

Race: 14:00 CET

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 27 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET

Practice: 09:00 - 10:00 ET

Saturday 28 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:40 ET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET

Sprint: 09:00 ET

Sunday 29 November 2026

Race: 08:00 ET

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 27 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Practice: 06:00 -07:00 PT

Saturday 28 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 01:50 -02:30 PT

Sprint: 06:00 PT

Sunday 29 November 2026

Race: 05:00 PT

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 27 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 AEDT

Saturday 28 November 2026

Practice: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 20:10 - 20:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 AEDT

Sunday 29 November 2026

Sprint: 01:00 AEDT

Monday 30 November 2026

Race: 00:00 AEDT

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 27 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST

Practice: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 28 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 JST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST

Sprint: 23:00 JST

Sunday 29 November 2026

Race: 22:00 JST

2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 27 November 2026

Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST

Practice: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 28 November 2026

Free Practice 2: 14:40 - 15:10 IST

Qualifying: 15:20 - 15:50 IST

Sprint: 19:30 IST

Sunday 29 November 2026

Race: 18:30 IST

Can I stream the Valencia Grand Prix?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites

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