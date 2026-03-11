Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Aston Martin

WEC
Losail
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Aston Martin

How drivers and crew chief aggression was responsible for tire issues at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
How drivers and crew chief aggression was responsible for tire issues at Phoenix

Nicki Thiim on tough Lamborghini DTM years: “My head is still exploding”

DTM
Nicki Thiim on tough Lamborghini DTM years: “My head is still exploding”

Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

F1 Chinese GP: Friday practice schedule, weather, and how to watch

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Friday practice schedule, weather, and how to watch

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment

F1's difficult balancing act between attracting manufacturers and unhappy drivers

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1's difficult balancing act between attracting manufacturers and unhappy drivers

F1 compression ratio saga: What the FIA's tighter regulations actually mean

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 compression ratio saga: What the FIA's tighter regulations actually mean
MotoGP Thailand GP

2027 MotoGP bikes may not be slower at half the tracks, claims KTM

The performance disparity between less powerful 2027 bikes and present-day machines won’t be evident everywhere, according to KTM

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

KTM technical chief Sebastian Risse believes MotoGP’s new 850cc prototypes could match the pace of the current bikes at roughly half of the circuits on the calendar.

The new breed of MotoGP machines due for introduction in 2027 represents one of the biggest technical overhauls in the series’ history. The current 1000cc engines will be replaced by smaller 850cc motors, while the championship will also cut down on aerodynamics and eliminate ride-height devices entirely. Further, Michelin will replace Pirelli as MotoGP’s official tyre supplier, adding another unknown for the five manufacturers competing in the series.

Read Also:

Due to the reduction in downforce and power levels, it has been widely suggested that the next-gen MotoGP prototypes could be several seconds slower than the current 1000cc bikes, which have broken several long-standing lap records in the last few years.

However, Risse doesn’t completely agree with those predictions, having overseen KTM’s first test with its new 850cc bike at Jerez in December. The German engineer believes that, provided tyre performance remains relatively stable, the new regulations will not compromise the speed at every track.

Asked how much slower the 2027 bikes could be, Risse told Motorsport.com: “It really depends. I think it is too early to say for the tyres, but if you just look at the engine power, there are some tracks where you almost never go full gas with the current 1000cc [engines]. So, if you look at Misano, if you look at Jerez, I don't think they will be slower in terms of lap time. But on [some] tracks they are slower, that's clear.

“So, when you have several long straights, you will suffer from the [loss of] ride-height device and from the lower power. But I think it is quite a healthy way to make them slower because this will not cost the show. 

Seb Risse, Technical Director Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Seb Risse, Technical Director Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“So, if I now look at all the learnings we have made and how positive we are at the moment with our new bike, I think on half the tracks we might not go slower than now in terms of lap time.

“On the other half, we will go slower, we still have to figure out how much. But the top speed difference - I think it will be targeted in the rules - will be a decent step, so I’m talking [in the range of] 15-20km/h. 

“Maybe if the development goes on, that's something you have to superimpose, so then it's not that anymore. Then, maybe it’s just 15km/h at a high-speed track. But the effect on lap time will not be so dramatic from that point of view.”

Even if the 2027 MotoGP bikes initially lack outright performance, engineers are expected to claw back some of that deficit through development over the course of the rules cycle.

It remains unclear how much time it will take for manufacturers to close the gap, but Risse feels teams will continue to extract more power from the 850cc engines every season.

“If I look back at the average of our engine development, we find around 5-6hp per year,” he explained.

“So that will apply to this smaller engine also, probably even more because the project is still fresh and there is more room to improve in the beginning, and then it will level off at some point. 

“But from this point of view, if you take 30bhp less now, the 30bhp [deficit] will not be constant in the next five years, that's clear.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article VR46 approached by Aprilia for 2027 but new Ducati MotoGP deal is imminent

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Audi will eventually have one of the best engines in F1, says Gabriel Bortoleto

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Audi will eventually have one of the best engines in F1, says Gabriel Bortoleto

Is Max Verstappen still motivated? Red Bull plays down concerns amid F1 2026 criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Is Max Verstappen still motivated? Red Bull plays down concerns amid F1 2026 criticism

Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

Latest news

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Aston Martin

WEC
Losail
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Aston Martin

How drivers and crew chief aggression was responsible for tire issues at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
How drivers and crew chief aggression was responsible for tire issues at Phoenix

Nicki Thiim on tough Lamborghini DTM years: “My head is still exploding”

DTM
Nicki Thiim on tough Lamborghini DTM years: “My head is still exploding”

Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Feature

Discover prime content

Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Rachit Thukral
Where MotoGP’s penalty system still lacks clarity

Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

MotoGP
Thailand GP
By Richard Asher
Five things we learned at the MotoGP Thai GP

Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

MotoGP
By Rachit Thukral
Five MotoGP riders who need a big 2026 season

What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test

MotoGP
Buriram Official Testing
By Rachit Thukral
What we learned from the Thailand MotoGP test
View more