Acosta: 2024 MotoGP title "not the priority" as expectations mount
MotoGP rookie sensation Pedro Acosta says fighting for the 2024 title is “not the priority” at the moment after claiming another podium finish in Austin last weekend.
Rob Gray / Polarity Photo
Although there were high hopes for Acosta given his stellar record in junior categories, the Tech3 GasGas rider has defined even the loftiest of expectations by becoming the youngest rider to score back-to-back podiums, as he followed his third place in Portugal last month with a second-place finish in the Americas GP on Sunday.
This has propelled the Spaniard to fourth in the standings, 26 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin on Pramac but ahead of defending champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and the factory KTM of Brad Binder.
With Acosta showing he can take the fight to the very best in the premier class, there have been suggestions that he could potentially win the title in his rookie season - something not witnessed since Marc Marquez's sensational debut campaign with the factory Honda team in 2013.
But the 19-year-old is not allowing himself to be weighed down by expectations, as he insists his focus at the moment is not on mounting a title bid.
"Let's start to think [about the next round] in Jerez and not about the championship," he said. "All the people talking around, it's only pressure.
"We are in a sweet moment with the bike, with the team, with Pierer Mobility.
"Let's enjoy this moment and cross the fingers for sure if we can fight for the championship. It's a long season, but it's not the priority now."
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo
Acosta led the early stages of Sunday's grand prix at the Circuit of Americas and returned to the front when Marquez crashed out on lap 11 with what he described as an 'unexpected brake problem'.
But a maiden MotoGP win wasn't to be for Acosta in Austin, as polesitter Maverick Vinales recovered from a poor start to snatch the top spot on lap 13.
Asked if he thought he could catch the Aprilia rider late in the race, the reigning Moto2 champion conceded that his countryman was in a different league to the rest of the field.
"No one in this world can catch him today," he said of Vinales. "You only have to see the pace. Also, when I see him from [Saturday], the pace that he had in the sprint, [he] was on another world.
"It was difficult. I tried, when [he] passed me I tried to block him. But he was really good.
"Also, I was talking with him and when he passed me I was trying to brake harder into Turn 12 and it was impossible. Today was not my day."
Watch: MotoGP: Vinales recovers from 11th to win | 2024 #AmericasGP
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The real key in Acosta’s stunning start to life in MotoGP
Why MotoGP's star rookie Acosta has already got KTM orbiting around him
The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm
Fernandez grateful for KTM MotoGP support despite “not showing anything”
Tech3 MotoGP team reveals 2024 livery as Acosta gears up for debut
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Latest news
NASCAR suspends several crew members for various penalties
F1 2024 schedule: When is the next Formula 1 race?
Blaney "guilty as charged" in run-in with Preece at Texas
IndyCar rolling out new version of aeroscreen for Long Beach
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments