MotoGP Qatar GP
Pedro Acosta signs Monster as personal sponsor
Acosta makes the move from KTM to Ducati for 2027.
Germán Garcia Casanova
Published: Nov 5, 2026, 1:45 PM
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Pedro Acosta has signed Monster Energy as a personal sponsor ahead of his switch to Ducati for the 2027 MotoGP season.
A social media post with a video showing images of the open sea and a new logo playing with the profile of a shark and the word 'Acosta' confirmed as much ahead of the start of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.
Acosta, who has competed in the colours of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and with Red Bull sponsorship across different series, will bring that partnership to an end after six years with the marque in the world championship - the last three in the premier class.
He was runner-up in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2019 before winning the title in 2020. In 2021, he moved up to the Moto3 World Championship with the Ajo KTM Red Bull team, winning the championship and moving to Moto2 in 2022 with the same structure, again winning the title with seven wins and 14 podiums.
In 2024, he made his MotoGP debut with the satellite Tech 3 KTM Red Bull team, moving to the factory team last year.
Throughout his tenure, Red Bull has never been Acosta's personal sponsor, nor has it paid him to carry its logo on his cap, helmet or leathers; being subject throughout this time to an agreement with KTM to display the Mattighofen manufacturer's sponsors.
But with his move to Ducati, Acosta has been able to sign a personal sponsorship contract with one of Red Bull's main competitors. Monster sponsors the Ducati team and has a contract with it until the end of 2027, at which point both the Italian team and the rider will have to make a move.
Acosta will team up with Marc Marquez at Ducati, the Spanish champion who had to give up the personal sponsorship he had with Red Bull - from when he was a Honda HRC rider - in order to be able to sign for Ducati.
Rumours suggest that Red Bull could arrive at the Bologna team in two years' time, information that has not been confirmed.
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