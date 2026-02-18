Adelaide bids to host MotoGP’s first-ever street race after Phillip Island exit

On Tuesday, the government of Victoria publicly rejected a proposal from MotoGP Sports Entertainment – the promoter of the MotoGP World Championship, formerly known as Dorna – suggesting that the Australian Grand Prix, held for several decades at Phillip Island, be moved to the Albert Park circuit. The venue, located in central Melbourne, already hosts Formula 1’s Australian round, with the 2026 running of the race taking place next March.

In response to MotoGP Sports Entertainment’s request, Jacinta Allan’s administration confirmed it would not proceed with the alternative, while also committing to injecting funding to upgrade Phillip Island, whose current contract with the championship promoter expires in 2026.

However, all indications suggest Allan’s counterproposal has not satisfied the series’ leadership, to the point that October’s event is now expected to be the final MotoGP race held at the iconic circuit, located around 140km south of Melbourne.

Motorsport.com understands that the South Australian government has presented a highly attractive bid to MotoGP Sports Entertainment, outlining plans for what would become the first true street circuit to host a round of the MotoGP world championship. The Mandalika track in Lombok, Indonesia, was once labelled a semi-street circuit, although anyone visiting the venue will quickly realize that is not strictly the case.

Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP’s sporting director and one of the most senior executives within the organization, flew from Barcelona to Adelaide last Tuesday. An announcement regarding the project could be made in the coming hours.

South Australia’s determination to secure a major international event has been key to its bid, which is understood to be more ambitious in scope than the proposal that had been discussed with Victoria.

With the agreement between MotoGP Sports Entertainment and the Victorian government set to expire in 2026, any new deal involving Adelaide would likely come into effect in 2027, pending the completion of the required construction work.

Adelaide previously hosted the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from 1985 to 1995.