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Adelaide MotoGP circuit layout unveiled as €60 million project takes shape

The layout for the new Adelaide street circuit, which replaces Phillip Island as the Australian GP venue, has been revealed

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Edited:
Adelaide circuit overview

Adelaide circuit overview

Photo by: MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas on Sunday unveiled a simulation of the new Adelaide street circuit, which will host the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix from next year.

The project, which is expected to be completed around November 2027, when the race is scheduled to take place, represents an investment of close to €60 million (A$96 million), Malinauskas revealed.

The circuit will be built in the area formerly occupied by the track that hosted the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix until 1995. It will measure 4.13 kilometres and feature 15 corners, with the layout incorporating re-interpretations of several sections of the old venue, including Stag Corner, Rundle Road and Brewery Bend.

Simulations carried out for the project estimate a top speed of around 343km/h for MotoGP bikes, while the projected lap time for the premier-class machines is approximately one minute and 26 seconds.

One of the most controversial aspects of the project, given the scale of the construction work required, has been its environmental impact.

The redevelopment will involve the removal of 42 trees classified as 'significant', along with a further 335 trees that the South Australian government has categorised as "regulated, unregulated, invasive, dead or in poor condition".

 

Another 88 trees will be relocated, while a further 22 are currently "under investigation", according to Malinauskas.

The Premier said there are currently 8,895 trees within the circuit precinct and that 95% of them will remain "untouched" during the redevelopment.

Of the A$96 million investment, A$15 million will be allocated to a package aimed at restoring habitats for various animal species and green areas, including the Torrens River.

"We have worked closely with the Conservation Council to ensure this project delivers the best possible outcome for all South Australians," Malinauskas said.

He also committed to planting 10 new trees for every tree removed, meaning around 3,770 trees will ultimately be planted.

The action plan is intended to address the concerns of environmental groups that have staged protests against the project in recent months. Those campaigns led to 43,000 people signing a petition calling for the project to be halted.

Adelaide circuit overview

Adelaide circuit overview

Photo by: MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

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