Adelaide set to host the 2027 Australian MotoGP Grand Prix, unveils layout

On Thursday, the Government of South Australia and MotoGP Sports Entertainment presented the project for the street circuit, as Adelaide will take over from the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit as host of the Australian Grand Prix in 2027.

The event, held in Adelaide, was led by South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas and Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of MotoGP Sports Entertainment, as well as the championship promoter and one of the company’s most senior executives following its recent acquisition by Liberty Media.

The announcement came just one day after confirmation that this year’s Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for mid-October at Phillip Island, will be the last to take place at the iconic venue set against the Tasman Sea.

In recent months, the Government of Victoria had been in discussions with championship organisers, who proposed moving the race to Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne — home to the season-opening round of the Formula 1 World Championship. However, the administration led by Jacinta Allan never seriously entertained that option, paving the way for Adelaide’s bid to gain momentum.

So now, beginning in 2027, the capital of South Australia will add another major international event to its annual calendar, joining LIV Golf. The city will also return to hosting a grand prix event — this time in motorcycle racing — at a venue that previously staged Formula 1 races for more than a decade, from 1985 to 1995.

The proposed layout measures 4.195 kilometres in length and features 18 corners, with MotoGP prototypes expected to reach top speeds of approximately 340 km/h. Located southeast of the city centre and extending through Victoria Park, the Adelaide circuit will become the first fully urban venue to host a MotoGP round.

The initial design, unveiled this week, incorporates several sections of the former layout, including the Brabham main straight. However, various segments have been reworked to suit motorcycle racing requirements, removing incompatible features such as the right-angle turns linking Wakefield and Flinders streets.

A 20-month preparation period now begins, during which the local promoter will oversee the necessary works to have the circuit ready for its debut in November 2027.

“This is a great achievement for South Australia and further proof of the strong momentum our state is building. We can now compete with the rest of the country for the world’s best events — and we are winning,” Malinauskas said.

“Hosting the world’s first MotoGP race on a fully urban circuit will give Adelaide a unique opportunity, one that will undoubtedly attract visitors from interstate and overseas,” added the Labor leader, who estimates MotoGP could generate an annual economic impact of around €130 million for the region. “This is about much more than a world-class event — it’s about driving economic activity for our state, supporting jobs and positioning South Australia on the global stage.”

“Bringing MotoGP to Adelaide marks an important milestone in the evolution of our championship,” Ezpeleta added. “This city has a world-class reputation for hosting major events, and the opportunity to develop a purpose-built circuit in the heart of the city is something truly unique in our sport.”

“From the outset, we ensured that safety was the absolute priority. Every element of the circuit has been designed to meet the highest standards of modern MotoGP,” the Spaniard concluded.