MotoGP Malaysian GP

Ai Ogura on brush with Marco Bezzecchi: "It was my bad"

Ogura apologises to his fellow Aprilia rider, though Bezzecchi isn't bothered after a tough afternoon

Richard Asher Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 2, 2026, 9:01 AM

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Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia leads Ai Ogura, Trackhouse

Photo by: Asif Zubairi / Motorsport Network

Aprilias getting in each other's way has been a recurring theme in this year's MotoGP world championship - and the Malaysian Grand Prix provided another example of the phenomenon.

This time it was Ai Ogura, on the satellite Trackhouse bike, rubbing fairings with factory rider Marco Bezzecchi, who is in long-shot contention for the world championship.

But the move at Turn 1, with three laps left, did not have major consequences. Both riders able to continue after Ogura finally took fourth position from Bezzecchi a couple of corners later.

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Ogura nonetheless admitted it had been his mistake, although Bezzecchi shrugged off the incident.

"Going into Turn 1, I think he knew that I was trying to overtake him," said Ogura. "He braked quite deep and he went a bit wide.

"But I didn't expect that he would try to make the apex again in Turn 1. I thought he would hold his line and go into Turn 2.

"I misunderstood from my side. About the contact, it's my bad.

"I will go to Marco later to say my apologies."

Bezzecchi said there were no hard feelings despite the contact from a fellow Noale bike. With Marc Marquez having cantered to a dominant victory in the race, the Italian's chances in the world championship are little more than mathematical in any case.

The Rimini man was also no match for Ogura at that stage in the race, as he battled with both front and rear tyre wear.

Ogura overhauled Bezzecchi with a late charge at Sepang

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"Being completely honest, Ai was faster than me in that moment. I think that he would have passed me anyway a couple of corners later, like he [in fact] did," said a calm Bezzecchi, who ended up losing fifth place to Enea Bastianini after a mistake on the last lap.

"It was not necessarily the contact, just [that we both risked] to crash and it could be a bad thing. But in the end everything went well.

"It's a sport [in which] that sometimes can happen, so no hard feelings at all."

The most significant damage to Bezzecchi's campaign from a fellow Aprilia came earlier in the season, when team-mate Jorge Martin wiped him out at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

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