Ai Ogura out of Aragon GP following Japan crash that left him in need of surgery

Ai Ogura's bad run continues. The third-placed rider in the MotoGP standings has arrived back from Japan with a hand injury that will rule him out of the Aragon Grand Prix and compromises his fight for the world championship.

In a statement issued by the American Trackhouse team, it confirmed that Ogura suffered a hand injury and is withdrawing from the Aragon race. It confirmed that Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will be his replacement at Motorland on 30 August.

"Team SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP's number 79 rider suffered an injury to his left hand during training in Japan. Upon his arrival in Europe, he was diagnosed with a fracture near the left thumb that requires surgery, which will be performed this Thursday," it reports.

"The team welcomes Lorenzo Savadori, number 32, who will replace him at this race in Aragon. We wish Ai a speedy recovery and thank Lorenzo for his willingness to replace him at such short notice."

Ogura moved to Japan in order to be close to his family and friends, and in conditions where he could train on track with production bikes and go fishing, his two great passions. However, a crash while he was riding at a track near Tokyo has dealt the rider a bad blow.

It comes after he lost a good handful of points in the championship standings following a crash last Sunday at Silverstone. He now sits third, just 37 points behind leader Jorge Martin.

Now, with his absence in Aragon confirmed, the Japanese rider could take an important step backwards in the championship fight.