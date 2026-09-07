Ai Ogura to undergo radiological check to assess Misano MotoGP return

Ai Ogura will undergo a radiological check on Tuesday to assess his left thumb, which he injured during the summer and subsequently underwent surgery on 27 August, as he hopes to return to action at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The team of Dr Xavier Mir, who performed the operation, will make the assessment together with Ogura and the Trackhouse team before deciding whether he is fit to travel to Misano.

Fifth in the MotoGP standings with 203 points, 53 fewer than leader Jorge Martín, Ogura hopes to be able to return to action to action after missing the Aragon GP due to the injury.

Following the Silverstone race, where he suffered a crash but scored nine points in the sprint race, the Trackhouse rider travelled to Japan, where he has once again made his home this year after several seasons living in Spain.

During his stay in his home country, Ogura suffered a crash while practising motocross. It was not until his return to Europe that the rider underwent a medical examination of the affected hand, with a fracture being detected that forced him to undergo surgery in Barcelona on the eve of the Aragon GP.

Ogura has spent the period since his operation resting and undergoing rehabilitation, and will visit the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona on Tuesday for further examinations by the doctors who must first give him the green light to travel to Misano.

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Once in Misano, however, Ogura will undergo another examination on Thursday with MotoGP Medical Director Dr Angel Charte, who will have to give him final medical clearance to race.

For the time being, Trackhouse has entered Ogura on the provisional list of riders for the San Marino Grand Prix. But if he is ultimately unable to take part, Aprilia's test rider Lorenzo Savadori will be drafted in as his replacement, as was the case in Aragon.

Ogura reached the summer break after the German GP second in the championship on 194 points, just 14 behind factory Aprilia rider Martín. He began the second half of the season with second place in Saturday’s sprint at Silverstone, before crashing out of Sunday’s race.

Since then, the Japanese rider has slipped 53 points behind the championship leader and has been leapfrogged by Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio. His return at Misano is therefore crucial if he is to maximise his chances of remaining in contention for the championship in his second MotoGP season.