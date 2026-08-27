Ai Ogura undergoes surgery after training accident in Japan
Ogura’s operation was successful, but the length of his recovery period remains unclear
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Ai Ogura has undergone surgery on the thumb he broke while training in Japan this week, the Trackhouse MotoGP team has announced.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Aprilia’s satellite squad revealed that Ogura was operated on by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Xavier Mir in Barcelona. The procedure involved inserting a plate into his left thumb, where the fracture was detected.
Trackhouse added that the Japanese rider’s condition will be assessed over the coming weekend before doctors can establish a rehabilitation plan.
The squad said it was too early to confirm whether he will be fit in time for the San Marino Grand Prix on 11-13 September.
Ogura, who currently sits third in the championship, has already been forced out of this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix due to the injury.
“SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP rider, Ai Ogura, has undergone surgery this morning, in Barcelona, Spain,” the statement read. “Dr.Mir, who performed the procedure, has reported that Ai’s left thumb fracture has been plated and an assessment on his condition will be made over the coming weekend before a rehabilitation plan is established.
“While we hope that Ai will be fit to attend the San Marino Grand Prix, starting in 15 days, at this stage it is too early to confirm.”
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Ogura was training at a track near Tokyo in the short break after Silverstone when he crashed his motorbike. Doctors subsequently detected a fracture on his hand and advised him to miss the Aragon GP.
The decision about his exit from the Spanish event was announced late on Wednesday evening, several hours after the team confirmed his availability for the media day.
The injury comes at the start of a busy period in MotoGP and deals a significant blow to his championship hopes.
Having sat second in the standings during the summer break, he had already slipped to third place - 37 points behind factory Aprilia rider and championship leader Jorge Martin - following his crash at Silverstone.
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