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Alberto Puig on shock Marc Marquez retirement: 'I'm not surprised, it's the right decision'
Marc's former boss says Marquez is walking away while he can still perform at the required level
Richard Asher
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 10:29 AM
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Alberto Puig
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig says Marc Marquez's shock retirement is the correct decision for the 10-time motorcycle world champion.
The HRC team manager, who worked with Marquez during his successful years at Honda - where he won six of his eight MotoGP crowns - said he wasn't surprised at the Spaniard calling time in the wake of his latest championship.
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"Frankly speaking, it's the correct decision at the correct time," Puig told the world feed immediately after the announcement. "He won the title again that nobody expected. He will be the greatest of all time for sure and he will go home and everybody will always remember him as the best rider ever.
"So if he decided to go this way, it's because he understood he cannot continue performing at this level. The people that know him cannot imagine watching him race NOT to win, so I think it's sad in a way.
"But in the other way it's super good. He had a super long and productive career and I don't think we will ever see again a guy like him."
Puig was then asked if he was surprised by the announcement.
"I'm not. Because he's a very clever guy and even though this type of decision is very complicated, Marc is what he is not only because he's a fast rider but also he's a very, very smart individual. Normally these types of people make the correct decisions at the right time."
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: MotoGP
Asked what legacy Marc would leave, Puig said there was little need for deep analysis.
"What he did is there. You can see what he did and the way he did it with all his injuries and with his passion for the sport.
"We [Honda] were with Marc for many years but what he did is completely unreal. Sometimes you cannot even compare him with other good champions."
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