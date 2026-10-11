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Aleix Espargaro withdraws from the Indonesian GP and focuses on Malaysia 850cc test

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MotoGP Indonesian GP

Aleix Espargaro withdraws from the Indonesian GP and focuses on Malaysia 850cc test

Honda down to three riders as Espargaro withdraws from Mandalika race

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda HRC

Aleix Espargaro, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro, who was substituting for Joan Mir, will not take part in Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old, who retired at the end of 2024, was called up by Honda for the Mandalika weekend to replace Joan Mir, who has been medically unfit since mid-September.

In his role as a test and development rider, Espargaro suffered a serious back injury in April, from which he is only now completing his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his T3 and T4 vertebrae. The period of inactivity had left the MotoGP without energy, and after the first two days of action at Mandalika, he had already warned on Saturday that he was considering not taking part in Sunday's Grand Prix race.

In a statement released on Sunday morning before Warm Up, Honda confirmed Espargaro's withdrawal from the race.

"As a result of the period of physical inactivity caused by the injuries suffered at the beginning of 2026 and the particular physical demands of the Mandalika International Circuit, Aleix Espargaro and Honda HRC Castrol have decided to withdraw bike No. 41 from the Indonesian GP due to persistent physical discomfort," in said in a statement.

Behind the decision lies Honda's need to continue developing its 850cc prototype for 2027, when the new technical regulations come into force in MotoGP.

Aleix Espargaro, Honda HRC

Aleix Espargaro, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"I'm very tired," Aleix admitted on Saturday after finishing last (20th), 38 seconds behind winner Marc Márquez, in the Indonesian Sprint. "My forearms have become very sore. Let's see how I feel when I get up tomorrow, but bearing in mind that we have to do a test very soon, it's possible that I won't take part in the race."

Takaaki Nakagami's injury during Friday Practice at last weekend's Japanese GP , in which he was competing as a wildcard, has left Espargaro alone to develop the new prototype, just as Honda prepares for a crucial test on 14 and 15 October at Sepang.

In fact, Espargaro himself explained that "I'll travel directly from here to Sepang to do the test, as Taka is still out injured."

What remains to be seen is who will deputise for Mir at the Australian Grand Prix, scheduled for 25 October, in two weeks' time, if the Spaniard remains medically unfit to race.

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