Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
MotoGP News

Alex Marquez ‘didn’t agree’ with Honda’s decision to move him to LCR

Alex Marquez admits he “did not really agree” with Honda’s decision to move him out of its factory MotoGP team to LCR before his rookie season began in 2020.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Megan White
Alex Marquez ‘didn’t agree’ with Honda’s decision to move him to LCR

The Moto3 and Moto2 world champion – and younger brother of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez – made his debut in the premier class in 2020 with the factory Honda squad.

But before the COVID-delayed season even began, Alex Marquez was signed to a new factory contract for 2021 that would see him move to the satellite LCR team to make way for Pol Espargaro.

Marquez was the only Honda rider in 2020 to get the difficult bike to the podium, and struggled across the next two seasons aboard his LCR-run RC213V.

He will join Gresini Ducati in 2023, with the Spaniard admitting after his first test on the Desmosedici in Valencia in November that he “felt at home” immediately on the bike.

Reflecting on his time at Honda, Marquez says Honda’s decision to move him to LCR was “a bit hard for me” and feels like he was underutilised by the Japanese marque during his stint there.

“Honestly, in that moment I did not really agree with that decision,” he replied when asked about his LCR move.

“But I respected it, and I understood the position of Honda. But the past we cannot change.

“That decision was a little bit hard for me, and I didn’t feel productive inside LCR for Honda – not for the team, for Honda.

“So, I had many days there where I was like ‘Ok, I can help’. Honda didn’t take profit of me.

“At that moment it was hard for me, but I needed to accept.

“I learned a lot, I’m grateful to Honda, they gave the opportunity to me. The past we cannot change, we can just look to the future.”

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Despite this, Marquez holds no grudges against Honda and says his relationship with the manufacturer will “always be great”.

“Always I had a good relationship with Honda,” he said.

“I didn’t have any problems. It’s not the same in the satellite team and the factory team. Ok, your contract can be factory but it’s not exactly the same.

“The satellite team, always new pieces arrive later, and when you have a bike with a lot of problems you can feel it a lot.

“But my relationship with Honda will always be great, I will always be grateful because they gave me the opportunity to jump to MotoGP. I won with them in Moto3.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
Previous article

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023
MotoGP

The pressure awaiting MotoGP's reformed winner in 2023

Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title
MotoGP

Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Alex Marquez More from
Alex Marquez
Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023 Dutch GP
MotoGP

Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime
MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance Australian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance

Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike Thailand GP
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike

Latest news

Sainz “not going to answer Al-Attiyah” over Dakar Rally comments
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Sainz “not going to answer Al-Attiyah” over Dakar Rally comments

Three-time Dakar Rally winner Carlos Sainz Sr says he won’t be dragged into a war of words with reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah as the 2023 event kicks off this weekend.

New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”
IMSA IMSA

New Acura GTP V6 might be Honda’s last ICE for “real racing”

Honda’s North American racing chief fears that the V6 twin-turbo powerplant for its 2023 Acura GTP sportscar “might be the last” all-new internal combustion engine it ever builds for racing.

How F1’s new practice rule allowed more rookies to shine in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s new practice rule allowed more rookies to shine in 2022

Prior to the start of Formula 1’s new era in 2022, the FIA’s rule changes included one aimed at giving younger drivers more testing chances. 

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Prime

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Marc Marquez’s sixth premier MotoGP title seems a long time ago given the injury woes he has faced in the three years since. At the end of a fraught 2022, in which he had a fourth major operation on his right arm, the Spaniard speaks exclusively to Motorsport.com.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2022
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 Prime

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

As European manufacturers emerged as the strongest force in 2022 in a changing of the guard for MotoGP, one powerhouse couldn’t quite match the feats of Ducati and Aprilia. Its motorsport chief tells Motorsport.com why this is and what it is doing to become a consistent frontrunner in the class of kings

MotoGP
Dec 20, 2022
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races Prime

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

With the expansion of the calendar to 21 grands prix and the introduction of sprint races, the 2023 MotoGP season will take the riders to almost 1,300 kilometres of more competition than this year, a factor that forces adjustments in their physical preparations.

MotoGP
Dec 9, 2022
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Prime

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Surname pressure is something many have had to deal with in their motorsport careers. And while Luca Marini doesn’t have that, his familial relation and the team he rides for in MotoGP have cast a brighter spotlight on his progress. But, as he has shown in 2022 – and as he reveals to Motorsport.com – Marini is so much more than just the brother of a legend.

MotoGP
Dec 6, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

The 2022 MotoGP season was another hotly contested championship, with Francesco Bagnaia emerging as the title winner after the campaign went to the wire. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 best performers of the season

MotoGP
Nov 29, 2022
Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo? Prime

Was the MotoGP 2022 title won by Bagnaia or lost by Quartararo?

Reigning MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo had a 91-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia after the German Grand Prix, a seemingly impregnable gap to overcome in the remaining 10 races. But as the Frenchman struggled for pace with his Yamaha, Bagnaia stormed back into contention and swept to Ducati's first riders' title since 2007

MotoGP
Nov 25, 2022
Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Prime

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez.

MotoGP
Nov 23, 2022
Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems Prime

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

While new MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia might not be the loudest rider on the grid, his calm exterior belies a steely backbone. His part in turning around Ducati's fortunes at the start of the year, when displeased with a new engine concept, shows the strength of his character.

MotoGP
Nov 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.