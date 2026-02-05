Skip to main content

MotoGP Sepang Official Testing

Alex Marquez edges Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in Sepang race simulations

Alex Marquez was the fastest rider at Sepang, both on a single lap and over long runs

Rubén Carballo Rosa
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Márquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

MotoGP riders used the closing day of the Sepang test in Malaysia to focus on race simulations, and among Ducati’s contingent it was Alex Marquez who posted the strongest sustained pace, ahead of both Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

In terms of outright times, Ducati once again appeared strong, with four GP26 machines finishing inside the top five and Alex Marquez leading overall with a best time of 1m56.402s. 

However, in pre-season tests like this, single-lap times are only part of the picture — fuel loads and tyre usage vary widely, and the deeper focus for many teams on Thursday was on longer runs that mirror the rhythm of a sprint race. After Wednesday’s rain and scorching heat limited quality track time, most of the grid used Thursday to complete extended stints of roughly 10 laps to simulate race conditions. 

The spotlight was on the Ducatis of Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez and Bagnaia, with timing screens and official pace analysis used to compare their efforts over a series of consistent laps. 

Race-pace comparison

Alex Marquez: The Gresini rider got his sprint simulation off to a flying start, posting the best single lap of the trio at 1m57.295s. He completed five laps in the 1m57s bracket and mixed 1m58s efforts to finish with an approximate 1m58.0 average over his 10-lap effort. His combination of outright pace and consistency put him ahead in this first competitive comparison of 2026. 

Francesco Bagnaia: The Italian began his simulation slightly slower, but then strung together a run of competitive laps in the high 1m57s, with a best of 1m57.726. His average came in around 1m58.1, showing strong pace over the distance but just behind Alex Marquez’s benchmark. 

Marc Marquez: The reigning world champion also posted competitive times, with his best lap of 1m57.602 at the start of his run proving quick. However, he completed only two laps in the 1m57s range, spending most of his simulation in the 1m58s bracket. His average worked out to roughly 1m58.2, narrowly behind both of his Ducati stablemates in this comparison. 

The early conclusion from these race simulations is that the GP26 shows excellent adaptability and strength for all riders, both over a single lap and in longer runs. It's a promising sign as teams begin to build toward the opening rounds of 2026.

Of course, this test is just one data point, and further evaluation in the upcoming Buriram test on February 21–22 will help refine the picture.

It's also worth remembering that the younger Marquez has always been strong at Sepang, and won the most recent edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix in November.

Sprint simulations

Lap Marc Marquez Alex Marquez Francesco Bagnaia
1 1:57.602 1:57.551 1:58.088
2 1:57.681 1:57.295 1:57.726
3 1:58.154 1:57.538 1:57.738
4 1:58.118 1:58.326 1:57.978
5 1:58.320 1:57.842 1:57.899
6 1:58.411 1:58.275 1:57.841
7 1:58.562 1:57.930 1:58.106
8 1:58.590 1:58.133 1:58.590
9 1:58.630 1:58.530 1:58.769
10 1:58.824 1:58.859 1:58.929
Average 1:58.289 1:58.028 1:58.166

Photos from Sepang test - Day 3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Pramac Racing bike detail

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Augusto Fernandez, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Team LCR Honda swingarm detail

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC after his crash

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike detail

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Augusto Fernandez, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Practice start

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Red Bull KTM Tech 3 bike detail

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Sepang test - Day 3, in photos
