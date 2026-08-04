"We’d both be world champions" - How Alex Marquez likens himself to Sete Gibernau

Alex Marquez has likened his MotoGP career to that of fellow Catalan rider Sete Gibernau, in the sense that both were overshadowed by generational greats.

While Alex has had to contend with his older brother Marc, Gibernau raced in the Valentino Rossi era.

Gibernau finished runner-up to Rossi in MotoGP in both 2003 and 2004, while Alex learned what it was like to finish as 'best of the rest' in 2025, when Marc ran away with the title.

The two riders also share a link in that they have both been members of the Gresini stable during their time. Current Gresini Ducati rider Alex raced a retro Gibernau-inspired livery on Sunday at the recent German Grand Prix - the colour scheme celebrated Gibernau's famous win in the same event aboard a Gresini Honda in 2003.

Alex Marquez in his retro Gibernau livery at the Sachsenring Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Gibernau narrowly defeated Rossi that day, but such outings were the exception rather than the rule. For Alex, who enjoyed by far the best year of his career in 2025, defeating Marc in a straight fight is also a rarity to be savoured.

Marquez drew parallels between himself and Gibernau when speaking to media about the livery early in the German GP weekend.

“I'm like Sete Gibernau in that we're both world championship runners-up,” said the 30-year-old.

“And also in that we both finished behind two really good riders,” he added, referring to Valentino and Marc.

“I also think that we’re probably similar in that, without those two riders (Marquez and Rossi), we’d both be world champions today."

Gibernau holds of Rossi at the 2003 German GP Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Gresini's special livery was part of the 30th anniversary celebrations for the squad founded by the late Italian rider Fausto Gresini.

Marquez generally performed well across the weekend at the Sachsenring, particularly in view of the injuries he picked up in a huge crash in Barcelona in May, from which he is still recovering. He lined up second on the grid and took second in the sprint - but once again it was Marc who edged him.

On Sunday, the only day on which he actually carried the former Gibernau colours, Alex slid out of the race at Queckenbergkurve on lap nine.