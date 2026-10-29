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Alex Marquez moves to end MotoGP Qatar GP speculation: 'The race is confirmed'

Though positive about growing rider unity, Marquez said he and his peers still had no power to influence the Qatar plans

Richard Asher Rachit Thukral

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 6:15 AM

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Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

The Qatar Grand Prix next weekend will go ahead as planned - at least according to Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix, the Spaniard suggested organisers were pushing ahead with the race despite riders demanding assurances before travelling to Doha.

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Despite growing talk of rider unity and ongoing meetings behind the scenes, Marquez sounded somewhat deflated when he spoke to media.

Asked what had changed with regard to Qatar since his most recent press briefing at Phillip Island last weekend, Marquez replied: "Nobody knows. Nobody knows the situation. So I think nothing changed. But, you know, it looks like the GP is confirmed and that's it."

Marquez joined other riders on Thursday by not commenting on the specifics of any demands or meetings, saying only, "I cannot talk about that story" when asked if the riders had received the assurances they sought.

But he sounded defeated when asked if the riders had any power.

"At the moment, no power," he said bluntly to that question.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marquez was more hopeful about rider unity in the long term, however.

"I think that the future is to create a riders' association. We tried it a few years ago. But when we were in India, we tried it a few months after.

"But everything was like, a strange feeling between riders, you know. But I think this time, with what is happening, I think everybody realised that we need that. And we'll see how is the future.

"As I said, I will not take a lot of [benefit from a] riders' association because I'm 30. And maybe I have four years [left in] MotoGP.

"But for the young ones, I'm really happy because I think that they can take a lot of [benefit from] that."

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