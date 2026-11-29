MotoGP Valencia GP

Alex Marquez on end of Marc's MotoGP career: "Something inside me feels like it's breaking"

A deeply emotional Alex Marquez could not be on track for Marc's farewell at Valencia

Rubén Carballo Rosa

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 2:58 PM

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Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez could not hold back his tears on what was a profoundly significant Sunday for him and his entire family. A day made all the more so by the fact that he was unable to be out on the track to bid farewell to his brother, Marc Marquez.

The 10-time world champion brought his career to a close this Sunday at the final MotoGP race of 2026, held in Valencia, following the surprise announcement he had made on Friday.

During the race, he even took the lead following a spectacular start. But ultimately he finished second, though he fought to challenge the eventual winner, Raul Fernandez, right up until the final moments.

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As soon as the race concluded, cameras turned toward Marc and his brother. Alex had to watch his older brother’s farewell from the Gresini garage, having been forced to withdraw from the race due to a pulmonary bronchospasm. This issue had required him to be taken to hospital by ambulance this morning, following a weekend on which he had already been struggling physically.

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Thankfully, Alex's condition improved, allowing him to be present at the circuit for this special occasion. He embraced his brother just before the warm-up lap, and once the race ended, he broke down in tears before showering Marc with praise.

"There are no words," he said in a Spanish interview with DAZN. "He decided that this was the end, and he deserves it. I’m so happy for him - for how he did it, in his own way. And, above all, for staying true to his own DNA until the very end. For keeping us dreaming.

Alex Marquez missed out on his final race for Gresini but watched it from the pit

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"He kept us dreaming until the very end, as always. It was truly beautiful. He deserves this send-off - and so much more. Anything good that comes his way is more than well-deserved. I can say, with great pride, that he is the best brother in the world.

"At the end of the day, you’re alone on the bike. I tried to help him from my perspective, though he helped me far more. Ultimately, he did it all himself. He’s the one on the bike; he earned this.

"Today, something inside me - something related to motorcycling - feels like it’s breaking. But then again, as he says, we’re all just passing through, and I was able to enjoy it right to the end."

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